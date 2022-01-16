Update on Attack at CV Skate Park; Public’s Help Still Sought

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victim’s Unit continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying the man who sexually assaulted a juvenile female at the Crescenta Valley Skate Park, at Crescenta Valley Park.

The assault occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 near the skate park bathrooms. The skate park normally has several skaters and authorities are hoping someone saw something that could help them identify the suspect.

“Somebody has to know this guy,” said Lt. Richard Ruiz, LASD Special Victim’s Unit.

The assault was reported on Dec. 21. At that time investigators immediately set up interviews with park workers and anyone that may have information that could help with the case. Then a composite was made of the suspect and the information was released to the public.

At this time there is no further information on the suspect.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Special Victims Bureau is tasked with investigating the sexual and physical abuse of children and felonious sexual assaults involving adult victims.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877( 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org

If preferred, people can provide information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at (800)222-8477, or use a smartphone to download the “P3 Tips” mobile app or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http:lacrimestoppers.org