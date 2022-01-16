Update on Attack at CV Skate Park; Public’s Help Still Sought

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victim’s Unit continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying the man who sexually assaulted a juvenile female at the Crescenta Valley Skate Park, at Crescenta Valley Park.
The assault occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 near the skate park bathrooms. The skate park normally has several skaters and authorities are hoping someone saw something that could help them identify the suspect.
“Somebody has to know this guy,” said Lt. Richard Ruiz, LASD Special Victim’s Unit.
The assault was reported on Dec. 21. At that time investigators immediately set up interviews with park workers and anyone that may have information that could help with the case. Then a composite was made of the suspect and the information was released to the public.
At this time there is no further information on the suspect.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Special Victims Bureau is tasked with investigating the sexual and physical abuse of children and felonious sexual assaults involving adult victims.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877( 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org
If preferred, people can provide information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at (800)222-8477, or use a smartphone to download the “P3 Tips” mobile app or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http:lacrimestoppers.org
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department- Special Victims Bureau is asking for the public’s help attempting to identify a sexual assault suspect.
On Sunday, Dec. 12, the minor victim was coming out of the bathroom at Crescenta Valley Skate Park located at 3498 Honolulu Ave. in La Crescenta when she was grabbed and sexually assaulted by the suspect.
The suspect fled the location on foot west bound over the pedestrian bridge towards the wash and out of view.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern Male between 25-40 years of age, 5’6-5’8, thin build with light complexion.
The suspect was wearing a blue surgical mask, plain brown hat, sunglasses with green and blue refelctive lenses placed on the bill of his hat, a white hooded puffy vest, long sleeve white shirt underneath with a reflective tape on the left arm, and loose dark colored pants.
No additional information will be released at this time.
