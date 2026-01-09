Glendale Police Arrest Two In Counterfeit Currency Scheme Targeting In-N-Out

From the Glendale Police Dept.:

A swift and focused investigation by the Glendale Police Dept. resulted in the identification and arrest of two suspects responsible for passing counterfeit U.S. currency at multiple In-N-Out Burger locations across Southern California.

Following a reported incident on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at an In-N-Out restaurant in Glendale, detectives determined the crime was part of a broader pattern targeting In-N-Out locations throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Investigators learned that the suspects had successfully victimized approximately a dozen restaurants by using counterfeit bills, resulting in financial losses and operational disruptions to the businesses.

Through follow-up and coordination with In-N-Out’s security team, video footage and search warrants, Glendale detectives were able to identify 24-year-old Auriona Lewis of Long Beach and 26-year-old Tatiyanna Foster of Long Beach as the two primary suspects. Lewis and Foster were linked to the Glendale incident, as well as similar cases at other locations.

On Thursday, Oct. 30 Glendale Police Financial Crime detectives, K9 officers, and a U.S. Marshals Task Force collectively located and arrested Auriona Lewis in Palmdale. Lewis was found to be in possession of counterfeit bills matching those used in the Glendale incident along with numerous gift cards and transaction receipts believed to be connected to similar fraudulent activity. The second suspect, Tatiyanna Foster, was later arrested and taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 when she appeared at the Glendale Police Dept.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Lewis with felony counterfeiting and grand theft while Foster’s case is pending her appearance in court later this month.

This case underscores the importance of taking financial crimes seriously, regardless of dollar amount. Counterfeit currency schemes directly impact local businesses and employees, and swift investigative action helped stop ongoing criminal activity and prevent further victimization.

The Glendale Police Dept. encourages businesses to promptly report suspected counterfeit currency incidents as timely reporting can be critical in identifying patterns and holding offenders accountable.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the Glendale Police Dept. at (818) 548-4840.