Zone Zero Wildfire Rules Delayed:  What Glendale Homeowners Need to Know 

California officials announced a delay in finalizing the state’s proposed Zone Zero wildfire safety regulations. While the rules are not yet in effect, the Glendale Fire Dept. is encouraging residents to act now to better protect their homes from wildfire.



What Is Zone Zero?

Zone Zero is the first five feet around a home or building. This area is critical because most homes lost during wildfires are not destroyed by flames, but by flying embers that land near structures and ignite flammable materials. Zone Zero rules would require homeowners in high wildfire-risk areas to keep this five-foot zone free of combustible materials.

What’s Changing and What’s Not:

The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection has delayed finalizing the Zone Zero regulations. Here’s what residents should know:

The state now expects to finalize Zone Zero rules in early 2026

Requirements for existing homes are estimated to take effect around 2029

The delay is not a step back from wildfire safety

State officials are working to ensure the rules are fair, affordable and practical

When implemented, enforcement is expected to focus on education first, not fines

Why the Delay?

State officials are still discussing:

How much vegetation should be cleared

What is reasonable and affordable for homeowners

How to balance wildfire safety with environmental concerns

What homeowners should do now

Even though the rules are delayed, wildfire science is clear: creating a safer area around your home now can greatly improve its chance of surviving a wildfire.

The Glendale Fire Dept. recommends the following simple steps:

Clear the first five feet: Remove all combustible items near your home, including leaves, dry plants, wood piles and decorations.

Remove all combustible items near your home, including leaves, dry plants, wood piles and decorations. Remove dead vegetation: Regularly clear dead or dying plants and weeds.

Regularly clear dead or dying plants and weeds. Move flammable items away: Store mulch, firewood and flammable décor away from walls, windows and vents.

Store mulch, firewood and flammable décor away from walls, windows and vents. Use fire-resistant landscaping: Choose well-maintained plants and materials that are less likely to ignite.

“Zone Zero is one of the most effective ways to protect a home from wildfire,” said Glendale Fire Chief Jeff Brooks. “Even without a formal mandate, residents can take these steps today to significantly reduce risk. Preparing early can make a real difference.”

The Glendale Fire Dept. and the City of Glendale will continue to share updates as state regulations move forward and will provide residents with education and resources to help them prepare well ahead of any future deadlines.