Just Some of the New 2026 Laws

By Mary O’KEEFE

There are literally hundreds of new laws going into effect in 2026 with an estimated 900 bills signed into law.

However, before we look at 2026, there is one law that seems to be a surprise to drivers when they find a citation on their windshield. This is a law that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. AB413, or the Daylighting Law, was enacted to enhance pedestrian safety. The law prohibits parking within 20 feet of the approaching side of any marked or unmarked crosswalk, regardless of curb markings. This is to make the sightline for pedestrians, and drivers, clearer when crossing the street.

Now, here are a few laws that go into effect in 2026 (from a press release from the California Insurance Commissioner):

Laws inspired by wildfire protection –

The California Safe Homes Act – AB 888 has the goal of protecting homes and providing access to insurance by establishing a new grant program within the Dept. of Insurance to assist qualifying residents in obtaining new or replacement fire-safe roofs and implementing fire-safe mitigation measures within five feet of their homes – known as “Zone Zero.” This program will cover part or all of the costs and will be included in community-wide safety initiatives.

The California Wildfire Public Model Act, SB 429, enhances community safety and education by allowing the Dept. of Insurance to issue grants for establishing the nation’s first publicly available wildfire loss catastrophe model. The public model will facilitate assessments of wildfire risk, educate the public and ensure greater transparency so communities and homeowners can plan effectively.

The Insurance and Wildfire Safety Act, AB 1, enhances insurance discounts by requiring the Dept. of Insurance to regularly review its groundbreaking Safer from Wildfires regulations, ensuring this law reflects advancements in science, safety and mitigation. This regular review will ensure these regulations meet the needs of consumers and industry, providing maximum benefits to homeowners and essential support to communities most vulnerable to wildfires.

Elimination of The List Act, SB 495 requires insurance companies to pay 60% of contents coverage limits capped at $350,000 to wildfire survivors who experience a total loss without needing to submit a detailed inventory list. It also grants consumers at least 100 days to provide proof of loss to their insurance company following a declared state of emergency. In addition the new law will establish specific data collection authority to help the Dept. of Insurance understand long-term trends in risk management and the integration of information related to climate-driven risks that significantly impact insurance availability.

The Business Insurance Protection Act, SB 547, builds on the Wildfire Safety and Recovery Act of 2018, which has protected millions of homeowners by prohibiting non-renewals of residential property insurance for one year. This new law extends this existing protection by broadening the insurance moratorium to now include commercial policies covering businesses, homeowners’ associations, condominiums, affordable housing units and non-profits, among other covered entities.

Health Care:

Ban on ultra-processed foods in school, AB 1264, California’s first in the nation law, will remove the most concerning ultra-processed foods from being served at public schools giving students healthier, “real-food” meals to improve nutrition and overall health.

Streamlining College Admissions, AB 640, establishes a California State University direct admissions process by notifying eligible high school students of automatic admission to participating CSU campuses. It also requires California community colleges to create programs that will support a smoother transfer for community college students to a four-year university.

Capping Insulin Costs, SB 40 – Large state-related health insurers must cap insulin copays at $35 for a 20-day supply, improving affordability for Californians who rely on insulin.

Immigration:

Students – Know Your Rights, AB419, requires schools to post in administration offices and on school websites information about students’ rights regarding immigration enforcement, helping families understand that all children have the right to a free public education

Family Preparedness Act, AB 495, strengthens protections for parents and children by helping families in emergencies, protecting family privacy and preventing child facilities from collecting immigration-related information, especially if a parent is detained or separated.

Housing:

Protecting Renters, AB 628, requires landlords to provide working stoves and refrigerators in rental units beginning Jan. 1, ensuring tenants have access to essential appliances.

Transit-Oriented Housing Development, SB 79, requires each county and city to adopt a comprehensive, long-term general plan for the development of the county or city and specified land outside its boundaries that contains certain mandatory elements including a housing element. (This is a bill now law that CVW has been consistently covering. There were many last minute amendments made to this bill prior to its being signed. City and county officials are looking into these amendments and what it means to their housing plans.)

Animal Welfare:

Statewide Ban on Cat Declawing, SB 867, bans non-therapeutic cat declawing statewide. Only medically necessary procedures performed by a licensed veterinarian are allowed.

Addressing the Puppy Mill Pipeline, SB 506, holds pet sellers accountable, requiring them to disclose the pet’s origin and health information.

Technology:

AI (Artificial Intelligence) Safety and Digital Rights, AB 489, prohibits chatbots from presenting themselves as doctors, nurses or other licensed professionals to increase transparency and prevent misrepresentation by AI chatbots.

Addressing Artificially Generated Pornography, AB 621, strengthens protection against digital sexual exploitation by targeting the creation and distribution of AI-generated sexual content.

Risk-Mitigation Requirements for Large AI Companies, SB 53, requires large AI developers to maintain documented risk-mitigation strategies to improve safety and transparency in the deployment of emerging technologies.

Safeguards for Minors Using AI Chatbots, SB 243, requires AI companies that are used by minors to include disclaimers that chatbots are not real people and mandates safety protocols to prevent chatbots from encouraging self-harm.

Food Delivery Platforms: Customer Service, AB 578, strengthens consumer and worker protection on food platforms by prohibiting companies from using tips to offset base pay, requiring clear and itemized pay breakdowns for delivery workers, mandating access to a real customer-service representative when automated systems cannot resolve an issue and guaranteeing refunds when orders are undelivered, or incorrectly or only partially fulfilled.

Climate:

Updated Plastic Bag Regulations, SB 1053, strengthens California’s plastic bag ban by closing loopholes that allowed thicker plastic film bags to be distributed as “reusable” bags. The law eliminates plastic film checkout bags altogether and requires retailers to transition to truly reusable bags that meet higher durability standards or to paper bags with recycled-content requirements, reducing plastic waste and improving statewide recycling efforts.

Crime:

Burglary Tools, AB 486, makes it a misdemeanor to possess a key programing device, a key duplicating device or a signal extender with the intent to commit burglary. The offense can result in up to six month in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000 or both. This bill expands existing law by adding those three tools to the list of tools illegal to possess with the intent to commit burglary.

Electric Bicycle Safety:

Electric Bicycles Required Equipment, AB 544, mandates that electric bicycles must have a red reflector or a solid or flashing red light with a built-in reflector on the rear during all hours of operation, not just during darkness as the law previously required. The bill/law also allows the California Highway Patrol-developed online electric bicycle safety and training program to fulfill the safety course requirements for minors who receive a helmet violation involving electric bicycles.

Off-Highway Electric Motorcycles, SB 586, defines an “off-highway electric motorcycle” or “eMoto” as a vehicle that: is designed primarily for off-highway use, is powered by an electric motor that does not require a motor number, has handlebars for steering, a manufacturer-provided straddle seat and two wheels and is not equipped with manufactured-provided pedals.

If there are any new laws that you, our readers, have questions about please contact mary@cvweekly.com.