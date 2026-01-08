Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Local Float Garners Award

The La Cañada Flintridge entry in the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade “Goin’ Nutz” won the Mayor’s Trophy. In celebration, the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. invites the community to its installation dinner on Friday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. The dinner is at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, 5500 Godbey Drive in LCF; tickets can be purchased for $65 at www.LCFTRA.org.

Entries for the 2027 La Cañada Flintridge Float Design Contest are now being accepted. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yc2u2cpp for details.

The application for the 2026 Performance Series is now open. Performance groups based in the Southern California region and made up of trios or larger are invited to apply for the Brand Summer Music Series and the Jewel City Concert Series.The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at 5 p.m.

Glendale Seeks Community Input on Economic Strategic Plan

The City of Glendale’s Economic Development Division (EDD) is seeking community input as it updates its 3-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan, which will guide the City’s economic priorities and initiatives from 2026 through 2029.

To ensure the plan reflects the community’s needs, Glendale is gathering feedback from local businesses, regional partners, nonprofit organizations, and residents. Input collected through a brief survey will help the City better understand Glendale’s current economic landscape and identify opportunities for future growth, strengthening the city’s economic development efforts to support local businesses and attract new ones.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Share thoughts by Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.

Take the survey at Bit.ly/EDPlanSurvey (case sensitive).

For more information about Glendale’s current 3-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan, visit ChooseGlendaleCA.com/strategic-plan.

Artist Submissions Now Open for City of Glendale Public Art Landmarks Projects

The Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Dept., on behalf of the City of Glendale’s Arts & Culture Commission (ACC), has announced that submissions are now open for the next round of the Citywide Public Art Landmarks RFQ. This initiative will commission up to 10 long-term or permanent public artworks placed throughout the city to enhance public spaces, celebrate Glendale’s cultural diversity and encourage meaningful community engagement.

Applications are open through Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. This RFQ is for qualifications only and applicants should not submit design proposals at this stage. A shortlist of finalists will be selected to develop concepts and will receive a stipend for their design work.

Each location invites imaginative, forward-thinking approaches that elevate the surrounding public environment.

Artists and artist teams are encouraged to consider how their practice aligns with the needs and goals of each site. Applicants may apply to one or multiple opportunities. A shortlist of artists will advance to the next stage to develop and present full design concepts to the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.

For more information, visit GlendaleArtsAndCulture.org/PublicArtRFQ. To apply, visit lebasseprojects.submittable.com/submit.