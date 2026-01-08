GFD Advances Firefighter Health and Safety Through Statewide Cancer Research Initiative

The Glendale Fire Dept. (GFD) expanded its commitment to firefighter health and cancer prevention by partnering with leading California research institutions to participate in the California Firefighter Cancer Research Study (CAFF-CRS). This initiative follows GFD’s department-wide cancer screening program completed in 2024, demonstrating the City’s continued investment in long-term occupational health.

The CAFF-CRS study is led by researchers from UCLA, UC Davis, UC Irvine, and the Los Angeles County Fire Dept., in collaboration with the Glendale Firefighters Association. The goal is to better understand the pathways through which firefighters are exposed to carcinogenic contaminants and to identify effective strategies for reducing cancer risk.

“Firefighters face significantly higher cancer risks than the general population due to exposure to carcinogens commonly present at fires,” said Glendale Fire Chief Jeff Brooks. “Our participation in CAFF-CRS is an essential step in advancing research, improving early detection and protecting the long-term health of our members.”

Participation in the CAFF-CRS study is voluntary, confidential and offered at no cost to Glendale firefighters. The study includes a questionnaire and a blood draw at enrollment, followed by a second blood draw one year later. Testing occurred in December.

Each firefighter received a personalized report detailing their exposure levels, compared with other firefighters and the general population, and recommendations to reduce risk.

The research examines biomarkers of exposure and early biological effects related to heavy metals, PFAS, PAHs, and other fire contaminants. Findings will support statewide efforts to develop improved protective measures, policies and training.

Firefighters nationwide face an elevated occupational cancer risk. Studies show:

A 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer

A 14% higher rate of dying from cancer

A 21% greater risk of melanoma

A 62% greater risk of melanoma among firefighters ages 30–49, compared to the general population.

These increased risks are linked to exposure to carcinogens such as asbestos, benzene, formaldehyde, PAHs and PFAS. These are chemicals that can be inhaled, ingested or absorbed through the skin during emergency operations.

GFD’s participation in CAFF-CRS builds on the department’s comprehensive cancer screening program completed in 2024, where all 157 active-duty firefighters received early-detection testing. The effort was financially supported by the City of Glendale with leadership from the mayor and city council.

“For three days [in 2024], every platoon rotated through screenings, so no one was left out,” Chief Brooks said. “It was a powerful demonstration of our commitment to early detection and prevention. Today’s partnership takes that commitment even further.”

The Glendale Fire Dept. continues to advance evidence-based practices to reduce occupational cancer risk, including enhanced decontamination procedures, updated protective equipment protocols, risk-reduction training and future screening opportunities.

“Safeguarding the health of our firefighters is not a one-time effort; it is a sustained priority,” said Chief Brooks. “The insights gained through this research will help us strengthen our prevention strategies and protect the men and women who protect our community every day.”