FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Looking Ahead to the New Year

I don’t know about you, but I try (I emphasize the word “try”) to regularly clean out my spam folder. Among the garbage will be an occasional email that I really need; for example, in the past I’ve found emails regarding adding or cancelling a subscription. These are super important to me and I wonder why the heck they were in spam.

But I have to slog through other emails that are basically garbage. Examples include emails from President Trump asking my opinion if he should host a meet and greet at Mar-a-Lago or Trump Tower, inexpensive T-shirts for my family and even a report on dentures. Ugh!

Before I delete them, I’ll look at who these emails are from to see if it is someone I know. Incredibly, I’ll recognize some of the names! These are emails from realtors, jewelers and even from a radio station I listen to. It saddens me to think these people want to get the word out about something they’ve accomplished or something they want to advertise but instead rely on their good intentions to avoid the spam folder. Good luck with that!

When a person takes the time to craft an email to advertise something it’s a really sad thing when it basically ends up in the trash.

Which leads me to the importance of advertising. I understand that sending out an email is cheap/frugal/inexpensive. However, there is no guarantee that it will end up catching someone’s attention and not end up in the trash.

Bragging for a minute, I want to let you know that Crescenta Valley Weekly has a wide reach – our papers are distributed in Sunland-Tujunga, La Crescenta, La Cañada, Montrose, Sparr Heights and parts of Glendale and Toluca Lake – not to mention that we have readers who pay to have the paper delivered weekly in their driveway. They don’t have to worry that the local grocery store will be out of papers (they go fast!); they just have to walk to their driveway where they’ll find that week’s issue of the CV Weekly. Our subscribers are dear to us and we work our fannies off to make sure they get their weekly edition of the paper (as an aside, to get a subscription you can send in a check for $72 to CV Weekly, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, La Crescenta CA 91214 or pay from our website – www.cvweekly.com – which takes PayPal).

So there’s my pitch to advertise in the CV Weekly. Avoid the spam folder and be assured that your message is reaching those who will benefit from it.

Now, I have to get back to my spam folder – it fills up fast!