Christmas Tree Collection

The City of Glendale began collection of Christmas trees on Jan. 3. Burrtec Waste Industries will continue collection at no charge to its customers through Jan. 7. After Jan. 7, customers should call (800) 325-9417 to schedule a bulky item pickup.

Both agencies require removal of all lights, ornaments, decorations, buckets, bags, stands, bars, nails and most tinsel. Trees greater than six feet need to be cut in half (no piece should be longer than six feet). Place trees/foliage at the curb or alley for pickup on the same day as refuse collection (do not block streets, alleys or sidewalks).

In the City of Glendale, flocked and trees coated with fire retardant are acceptable for collection; customers of Burrtec should throw these items in their trash bin. Plastic trees/foliage are not recycled or accepted.

Battle of the Badges

The American Red Cross is hosting the Battle of the Badges, a blood donation “competition” between the LASD and LAcoFD. The blood drive takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the LASD-Crescenta Valley Station, 4554 Briggs Ave.

To make an appointment, either visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.

Outreach Workshop for La Crescenta Avenue Improvements

On Thursday, Jan. 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. a meeting is being held regarding proposed road improvement for La Crescenta Avenue. Los Angeles County Public Works is planning an upcoming pavement resurfacing project along La Crescenta Avenue, Orange Avenue, Prospect Avenue, Ocean View Boulevard, Mira Vista Avenue, and Montrose Avenue within the unincorporated La Crescenta-Montrose community.

Additional infrastructure improvements will include: resurfacing portions of various roadways and reconstructing existing curb ramps; replacing existing asphalt sidewalk and curb ramps with concrete along Orange Avenue; installing bikeways along various roadway segments to encourage active transportation; constructing drywells to capture surface water and improve water quality; constructing bulb-outs and sidewalks to improve pedestrian safety.

To learn more about the project and how to get involved, or for those who require project information or materials in other languages, contact Shirley Lai, project manager, at slai@pw.lacounty.gov or call (626) 300-2619.

The Zoom meeting is hosted by the Crescenta Valley Town Council and can be access at https://bit.ly/lacrescenta-workshop or call by dialing (669) 900 6833. Meeting ID is 283 256 4275 and password: 626159.

CVTC Special Meeting

The Crescenta Valley Town Council is having a public forum and presentation regarding the proposed Eagle Canyon Channel Trail, which includes a multi-use trail beginning at the northeast intersection of La Crescenta Avenue and

El Caminito along the flood control channel connecting to Two Strike Park (Phase I).

The in-person meeting includes representatives with LA County Dept. of Parks & Rec and Public Works. The meeting will be held on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta. Space is limited. All safety protocols will be followed; masks required. Comments and concerns (approval or disapproval of the project) can be sent by Jan. 28 to CV Town Council, P.O. Box 8676, La Crescenta, CA 91224 or sent via email to Kerri@thecvcouncil.com. Senders should include their name and address.

To see a map of the proposed project, visit www.cvweekly.com/NEWS.