Barger Honors LASD on 175th Anniversary

On Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a commemorative scroll to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. in recognition of its 175th anniversary during the board of supervisors’ public hearing meeting at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration.

The ceremony honored the department’s longstanding commitment to public safety and service to communities across Los Angeles County.

“For 175 years, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. has been a cornerstone of public safety, serving our communities with courage,” said Supervisor Barger. “This anniversary is an opportunity to honor the generations of deputies and professional staff who have worn the badge with pride and those who continue to put service above self every day.”

Sheriff Robert G. Luna accepted the commemorative scroll on behalf of the department and addressed the board and attendees.

“This 175th anniversary belongs to the community as much as it does to the department and the dedicated personnel within it,” said Sheriff Robert G. Luna. “For 175 years, our deputies, professional staff and volunteers have worked hand-in-hand with the people we serve. This remarkable milestone honors not only our rich history, but the generations of men and women whose dedication built the formation we stand on today.”

The presentation took place at the start of the board of supervisors’ public hearing meeting. More than 100 personnel from the sheriff’s department were in attendance.

Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. Band performed prior to the meeting and during the scroll presentation. Its music provided a ceremonial backdrop that included a stirring rendition of “God Bless the USA,” underscoring the significance of the milestone.

Founded in 1850, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. is the oldest law enforcement agency in Los Angeles County and one of the largest sheriff’s departments in the nation. Having begun with just a sheriff and two deputies, it now employs more than 17,000 deputies, operates the country’s largest jail system and patrols more than half of the county’s 4,084 square miles.

The 175th anniversary commemorates the department’s enduring legacy of service and its ongoing mission to protect and serve the residents of Los Angeles County.