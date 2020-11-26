YOUTH NOTES

News from the CV Theatre Arts Foundation

CV Players are currently working on their winter showcase called “COVID Holidays.” They are writing short scenes about what the holidays are like in quarantine.

In a similar vein, Falcon Players are creating original one act plays with a COVID theme. Many of these plays are very personal and powerful. We will be presenting the showcase of CV Players and Falcon Players live on a digital platform where we will also be able to sell tickets. We will also create a recorded platform for download for those who are unable to attend the live stream.

Musical Theater Ensemble is in the midst of preparing their first-ever Cabaret, “Waving through a (Zoom) Window.” You can look forward to a live-stream event featuring whole-class, large-group, small duos and trios and solo performances to showcase the talent of this class!

Fundraising Update:

We are grateful for the generous donations to the CV Theater Arts Foundation, which have made these fall productions possible. These contributions allow us to continue having smaller performing groups as well as purchasing music editing software and several performance packs for students who need cameras, mics, green screens for recording their performances.

With these donations, we are able to guarantee that we can continue the quality and caliber of theater education through Dec. 31.

Unfortunately, without further donations significant changes and cutbacks to our second semester programming will be made. We have reached just over $2,000 of our yearly $10,000 goal.

For those who haven’t already done so, please consider making a donation to the CV Theatre Association, forward this request to friends and families, ask your employer about matching funds. Any amount helps! Donations can be made to our Network for Good page: https://tinyurl.com/y32dv2ar.

Or you can donate directly to the CVTA Foundation with our Venmo account: http://www.venmo.com/CV-TheaterArtsFoundation.

Or, send a check to:

CVTAF

PO Box 8114

La Crescenta, CA 91224

CVTAF is a 501c(3) and all donations are tax-deductible.

As you head into the season of giving, we hope you keep CVTAF in mind. One easy way to contribute is by shopping through Amazon Smile: smile.Amazon.com. You can select the Crescenta Valley Theater Arts Foundation as your charitable organization, and by shopping on Amazon using the Amazon Smile homepage, a portion of your purchases automatically go to CVTAF.