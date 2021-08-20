GUSD Students Head Back to School

By Lori BODNAR

Excitement and raindrops filled the air as students headed back to school, their smiles covered by protective masks. Besides pandemic safety changes, Rosemont Middle and Crescenta Valley High School have new principals, teachers, electives and block schedules with seven periods.

New CVHS Principal Christine Benitez said, “It’s important to come together safely and create relationships in person. CVHS follows LA County guidelines and GUSD protocols to keep staff and students safe. We have amazing staff, hard-working students and a caring community.”

CVHS senior Seon-Jae Yoon said, “I’m looking forward to AP psychology and marching band, seeing friends, and attending senior events like prom and graduation. Starting this year means I am one step closer to my future career.”

Yoon is Chemistry Club co-president and is also in Robotics Club.

Suzanne Risse is the new principal at Rosemont with 20 years administrative experience.

“We follow district and county safety guidelines. I’m excited to meet the students! I’ve met staff and they are incredible!” she said. “I have an open-door policy. I am approachable, positive and believe education can transform lives.”

Rosemont seventh-grader Zora McCoy said, “I’m excited for the social aspect of school and having different classes. We had subject switches in elementary school, but it’s going to be interesting to have that full time.”

“We are focusing on a positive start to the year by emphasizing school community,” said Mountain Avenue Elementary Principal Jaclyn. “All safety guidelines are implemented. I am appreciative of the faculty for their hard work over the summer preparing for student arrival!”

Fifth grade Mountain Avenue student Paige Jansen was eager to get back to campus.

“I can’t wait to do more writing in school!” she said. “I’m excited to see my teacher and friends. I’m nervous and happy to be back.”

Students and parents were filled with a range of emotions when heading back to school; many are happy and anxious. The GUSD principals and staff have worked hard to prepare for the year so it is fun and enriching. For families concerned about in-person school, an independent study option is available.

Photos by Lori BODNAR, Robin GOLDSWORTHY, Justin HAGER, Rachelle MILLER, Mary O’KEEFE, and Brandy YI