Class of 2021 Ticktockers Presented by NCL, Inc., Glendale Chapter

Twenty-three young women from La Crescenta, La Cañada Flintridge, Glendale, Altadena and the surrounding area were honored by the Glendale Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. at the 70th annual Senior Presentation Ball on May 21, which was held at the Hilton Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach.

The Senior Presentation Ball is a tradition for the Chapter, highlighting and thanking the Class of 2021 for the girls’ 8,722 hours of philanthropic service. The young women, or Ticktockers as they are known, began their NCL journey in seventh grade working with their mothers, called patronesses, to support the chapter’s philanthropic partners. Over the years, the class volunteered at Ascencia, Union Station, Door of Hope, YWCA of Glendale, La Cañada Tournament of Roses, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, Operation Gratitude, American Red Cross, Hathaway-Sycamores, Twelve Oaks Senior Living, the Chapter’s annual rummage sale and more.

“The Senior Presentation Ball event theme ‘It Starts with Us’ truly represented the amazing integrity these Ticktockers have with their commitment to philanthropic service, thoughtful leadership and social/cultural awareness. Significantly, they mastered this in both the ‘best of times and the worst of times,’ these past 14 months,” said Kelli Kunkle-Day, Chapter president. “This senior class fully recognizes that change, disruption and perseverance is not easy but fosters the necessary determination, awareness and skills needed as they move forward into the next chapters of their lives.”

This year the Chapter’s Presents event was just for the senior class families. Due to the pandemic, the event was re-imagined to protect the health and safety of all while allowing a celebration of the 23 Ticktockers being presented. The event included a welcome from Ticktocker Chloe Lehman, president of the Class of 2021, and from Grade Level Advisor Christa Evans. The evening included the presentation of each Ticktocker, the father-daughter waltz, the Senior Service Award and a farewell toast. The co-chairs of the Presentation Ball were Andrea Vacheron and Linda Gump.

The Glendale Chapter of NCL, Inc., was first organized in 1942 and became a chartered chapter of National Charity League, Inc. in 1958. It works with over 20 local philanthropies, supporting them with hands-on service. Through the mother-daughter relationship, National Charity League, Inc. develops strong women leaders serving and impacting communities today and for generations to come.

Learn more at www.nclglendale.org.