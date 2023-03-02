Glendale Youth Orchestra Presents “EXPLORING THE COSMOS”

On March 5, the Glendale Youth Orchestra (GYO) will be performing in a concert entitled “Exploring the Cosmos,” featuring works inspired by outer space and the greater universe. Works will include Gustav Holst’s “Mars, the Bringer of War” and “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” from The Planets, Op. 32, Haydn’s overture to his opera “Il mondo della luna,” and excerpts from some of the famous space-themed films such as “Star Wars” and “Star Trek.”

“Tapping into the minds of all of these composers from different centuries on how they imagined outer space and the universe to be through their music is something truly fascinating. The commonality we can find among all of these works spanning almost 250 years amazes me most, as we can find in each of these works a sense of wonderment and curiosity” said Henry Shin, music Director and conductor.

Alongside these works, the GYO will also be featuring two of their recent winners of the annual concerto competition. Nathan Scherrer will be performing Eric Ewazen’s Concerto for Bass Trombone and Orchestra, which is quite the treat for everyone as it is not often performed live with orchestra. Concertmaster Jason Chen will be performing the masterful and virtuosic Violin Concerto No. 4 by Henri Vieuxtemps.

The GYO is supported, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.

The GYO is by the California Arts Council through the Creative Youth Development Grant.

Tickets are $18.00 and may be purchased from the Alex Theatre Box Office. Students, children and seniors may purchase tickets for $16.00 each. The Alex Theatre is located at 216 North Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203. For more information, visit www.alextheatre.org.

The mission of GYO is to contribute to a world where exceptional young musicians are empowered to express themselves through music: To explore, appreciate, develop talent and a passion for music; to acquire skills, discipline, and enhanced creativity along the journey of musical education; to transform through music, as well as through life, into better citizens of our communities and the world at large.

“We stand for excellence, growth, passion, and music for our young generations — believing that as in art, so in life,” according to a GYO statement.

More information can be found at www.glendaleyouthorchestra.com.

The GYO has been a resident company of the Alex Theatre for more the twenty years. The GYO is also an Emeritus Premier LA Phil Youth Orchestra Mentorship Program. In 2007, GYO was selected to be a Los Angeles Philharmonic Youth Partner Orchestra, which provides the members quality time to meet and learn from the Philharmonic members.