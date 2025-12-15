‘Stereophonic’ Brings a ’70s Music Vibe to the Hollywood Pantages Through Jan. 2

Not-so-loosely based on the tumultuous making of the seminal Fleetwood Mac album “Rumors” is “Stereophonic” now at the Panatages Theater in Hollywood through Jan. 2. Even if you’re not a Mac fan, this show believably depicts the joys and turmoil of producing a pop album circa 1970’s complete with some very good musical performances.

Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, “Stereophonic” invites the audience to immerse itself intimately in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up. In 2024, “Stereophonic” became the most Tony-nominated play in history receiving 13 award nominations. It then became the most Tony Award-winning show of the 2024 season, winning 5 Tony Awards including best play, direction (Daniel Aukin), scenic design (David Zinn) and sound design (Ryan Rumery).