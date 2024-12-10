Queen Mary to Light Up the Stacks for The 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Event Coming Dec 12

As the chill of December descends, the legendary Queen Mary transforms into a yuletide wonderland, inviting families and revelers alike to step aboard for the 12 Days of Christmas. From December 12th through the 23rd, 2024, this cherished Long Beach landmark will set the stage for a festive celebration brimming with holiday cheer, memorable traditions, and twinkling delights.

Santa Claus himself will anchor this grand occasion, welcoming guests to a daily lineup of merry-making magic. Whether you’re building gingerbread houses with little ones, dancing the night away at shipboard celebrations, or snapping a photo with the man in red, the Queen Mary’s 12 Days of Christmas promises a holly-jolly escape for all. The festivities begin on December 12th with the Lighting of the Stacks Ceremony, a dazzling kickoff that bathes the iconic stacks in shimmering holiday lights. Guests are encouraged to “Rock Your Christmas Socks” as they gather for this heartwarming spectacle. From there, the enchantment only grows. Each day offers unique experiences, such as the delightfully spooky Krampus After Dark on December 13th, where carolers set the tone for an unforgettable evening, and a Snow Day on December 19th—complete with real snow play and a magical train ride.

Each day brims with hands-on activities that evoke the spirit of the season. Indulge in cookie and gingerbread house decorating, or craft personalized stockings for a cherished holiday keepsake. Families can warm up at the Hot Cocoa Bar, then head to Story Time with Mrs. Claus in the cozy Starboard Lounge for a quiet moment of seasonal storytelling. Meanwhile, Santa will roam the decks for impromptu meet-and-greets, offering the perfect chance to capture treasured holiday memories. Little explorers can embark on an interactive Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt, snapping selfies and tagging @TheQueenMary for the chance to win festive prizes. Nightly entertainment keeps the party going with dance parties and live performances that ensure everyone is “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” by night’s end.

Access to this winter wonderland begins at just $25 per person, per day. For those looking to elevate their experience, the QM Christmas Activity Pass is available for $45 and includes five redeemable coins for activities like crafting, gingerbread house decorating, and more. Season passes, priced at $99, offer unlimited access to all 12 days of merriment and include three activity coins—perfect for families eager to soak in every magical moment. Additional activity coins can be purchased onboard for $25 (five coins).

The Queen Mary’s 12 Days of Christmas combines timeless holiday traditions with the unique charm of this historic ocean liner. From the grand salons adorned in Art Deco elegance to the snowy play zones and cozy nooks, each corner of the ship offers a new adventure to discover. And for those with letters to Santa, the North Pole Mailbox—conveniently located in J.T. Jones Bookstore—ensures every wish reaches its destination. Celebrate the season in style aboard this iconic Long Beach treasure.

The 12 Days of Christmas aboard the Queen Mary invites you to embrace the magic of the holidays with family, friends, and a dash of maritime nostalgia. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit queenmary.com/whatsondeck and connect with @TheQueenMary on social media for the latest updates. This December, let the Queen Mary be your port of call for holiday cheer—a place where traditions are celebrated, memories are made, and the spirit of the season comes to life.