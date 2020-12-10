Scene in LA – December

As Los Angeles County enters the holiday season, the virus continues to be the focus of everyone’s attention and, unfortunately, this means that theaters are still not allowed to offer live performances.

However, theaters continue to expand their online platforms with more and more events to experience on a virtual level. These online events are often available one time only, and are frequently not announced far ahead of the event, so you will have to visit the venue’s website to see what is available. Most are free to watch; some are charging a small fee.

Here is a list of the theater websites you can check to see what is being offered:

24th Street Theatre

http://www.24thStreet.org/

3-D Theatricals



https://www.thereceiptswithd.com/

A Noise Within

Antaeus Theatre

Breathe

http://breatheshow.eventbrite.com

Boston Court Pasadena

CaltechLive!

https://events.caltech.edu/

Echo Theater Company

El Capitan Theatre

https://www.elcapitantheatre.com/

For the Record Live

https://www.ForTheRecordLive.com/

Fountain Theatre

https://www.fountaintheatre.com/

Garry Marshall Theatre

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgS_NHHl5mY_DvxNoQ9V9ZA

https://www.stellartickets.com/events/garry-marshall-theatre–2/holidaze-harmony

Gideon and The Blundersnorp

IAMA Theatre Company

http://www.iamatheatre.com/

International City Theatre

http://www.InternationalCityTheatre.org/

Kentwood Players

http://www.kentwoodplayers.org/

Laguna Playhouse

https://www.lagunaplayhouse.com/

L.A. Chamber Orchestra

L.A. LGBT Center

https://lalgbtcenter.org/theatre

L.A. Theatre Works (fee & free)

https://www.latw.org/broadcasts

https://latw.org/black-voices

https://latw.org/setting-stage-learning

Latino Theater Company

https://www.thelatc.org/

Long Beach Opera

https://www.longbeachopera.org/

Morgan-Wixson Theatre

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC15-mNl7vwkjJ8H1T-yOIHw

Pasadena Playhouse

https://www.playhouselive.org/

Steve Zall and Sid Fish of Scene in L.A. know a lot about L.A. theatre and are ready to share with CV Weekly readers. You can read more at CVWeekly.com/LEISURE.