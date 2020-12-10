Scene in LA – December

As Los Angeles County enters the holiday season, the virus continues to be the focus of everyone’s attention and, unfortunately, this means that theaters are still not allowed to offer live performances.
However, theaters continue to expand their online platforms with more and more events to experience on a virtual level. These online events are often available one time only, and are frequently not announced far ahead of the event, so you will have to visit the venue’s website to see what is available. Most are free to watch; some are charging a small fee.
Here is a list of the theater websites you can check to see what is being offered:
24th Street Theatre
http://www.24thStreet.org/
3-D Theatricals
https://www.thereceiptswithd.com/
A Noise Within
Antaeus Theatre
Breathe
http://breatheshow.eventbrite.com
Boston Court Pasadena
CaltechLive!
https://events.caltech.edu/
Echo Theater Company
El Capitan Theatre
https://www.elcapitantheatre.com/
For the Record Live
https://www.ForTheRecordLive.com/
Fountain Theatre
https://www.fountaintheatre.com/
Garry Marshall Theatre
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgS_NHHl5mY_DvxNoQ9V9ZA
https://www.stellartickets.com/events/garry-marshall-theatre–2/holidaze-harmony
Gideon and The Blundersnorp
IAMA Theatre Company
http://www.iamatheatre.com/
International City Theatre
http://www.InternationalCityTheatre.org/
Kentwood Players
http://www.kentwoodplayers.org/
Laguna Playhouse
https://www.lagunaplayhouse.com/
L.A. Chamber Orchestra
L.A. LGBT Center
https://lalgbtcenter.org/theatre
L.A. Theatre Works (fee & free)
https://www.latw.org/broadcasts
https://latw.org/black-voices
https://latw.org/setting-stage-learning
Latino Theater Company
https://www.thelatc.org/
Long Beach Opera
https://www.longbeachopera.org/
Morgan-Wixson Theatre
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC15-mNl7vwkjJ8H1T-yOIHw
Pasadena Playhouse
https://www.playhouselive.org/
Steve Zall and Sid Fish of Scene in L.A. know a lot about L.A. theatre and are ready to share with CV Weekly readers. You can read more at CVWeekly.com/LEISURE.