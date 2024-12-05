Disney On Ice Presents ‘Magic In The Stars!’ In SoCal Dec. 12-Jan. 5

Fifty six favorite Disney stars – the most Disney characters in one show including Mirabel, Woody and Buzz, Tiana and Moana plus the on-ice debuts of the “Frozen 2” story and Raya from “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Asha from “Wishhart” –highlight Disney On Ice presents “Magic in the Stars.” This all-new production plays the Honda Center (Anaheim) Dec. 12-16, Crypto.com Arena (L.A.) Dec. 19-22, Toyota Arena (Ontario) Dec. 26-30 and Long Beach Arena (Jan. 2-5). Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.

See the brightest Disney stars come to life through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.

Join Disney On Ice presents “Magic in the Stars” for a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy through timeless tales and today’s favorites. The adventure begins when the North Star shines brightly and descends upon Jiminy Cricket as he welcomes and reminds the audience that the most fantastic, magical things can happen … and it all starts with a wish.

Journey to Rosas, the kingdom of wishes, to meet optimistic and sharp-witted Asha from the newest Walt Disney Animated Studios’ musical adventure “Wish.” She makes an impassioned plea to the stars, which is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy named Star. Together they face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars wondrous things can happen. Asha and her friend Star will dazzle audiences as they skate to “This Wish,” performed by Academy Award®- winning actress Ariana DeBose.

Watch as Raya from “Raya and the Last Dragon” debuts live on ice and ascends into the air, lifting the show to higher heights as the strong warrior performs an aerial acro-pole routine.

For the first time on ice, escape “Into the Unknown” with Elsa and Anna from “Frozen 2,” hit the road with Disney and Pixar’s Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater as they cruise on the ice to “Life Is A Highway,” and reconnect with “Toy Story”’s Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Rex and Hamm. Travel to the mountains of Colombia where the Madrigal family lives, unlock the magic in the family’s casita and discover why “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Set sail with Moana on her canoe into the open ocean to witness her encourage Te Kā to “Know Who You Are” and transform into Te Fiti.

Pursue your dreams with Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” as she strives to make her wish come true of opening a restaurant. Discover the power of three wishes with Aladdin when he finds a magic lamp in the Cave of Wonders. Reminisce with Cinderella, Snow White, Belle and Rapunzel as they remind us to never stop wishing and dreaming.

For specific SoCal local show information please visit:

https://www.disneyonice.com/magic-in-the-stars/anaheim-ca-honda-center

https://www.disneyonice.com/magic-in-the-stars/los-angeles-ca-cryptocom-arena

https://www.disneyonice.com/magic-in-the-stars/ontario-ca-toyota-arena

https://www.disneyonice.com/magic-in-the-stars/long-beach-ca-long-beach-arena