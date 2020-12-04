Kwon to Perform for Glendale Noon Concerts

Praised for his bold, no-compromise manner of playing as well as his sensitivity in ensemble settings, the virtuosity and charismatic stage presence of Andrew Dae Yun Kwon has captivated audiences throughout the world. Born into a musical family, Kwon first began his studies on the violin in Korea with his father, who was a choir and orchestra director. Since making his Carnegie Hall solo recital debut at age 10, he has appeared in concert halls throughout the United States, Canada, Germany, South Korea and China.

He will perform virtually on a Facebook stream and YouTube for the Glendale Noon Concerts on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 12:10 p.m. Through the use of technology, Kwon will perform all parts of the string orchestra to accompany himself in the Mozart concerti movements.

In the past few years, he has performed solo, chamber and orchestral performances in Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall (New York), the U.S. Library of Congress’ Coolidge Auditorium (Washington, D.C.) and the Music Center at Strathmore (Washington, D.C.) among others. He has performed as a soloist with the Pacific Philharmonic, Columbia Orchestra and the Landon Symphonette and youth orchestras in both Maryland and California. He also was a guest musician with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra, as well as the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra and the Concert Artists of Baltimore.

As an orchestral musician, he has held concertmaster and principal positions in various ensembles including the Pacific Philharmonic, Peabody Symphony Orchestra, l’Orchestre Symphonique d’Orford, and the Kennedy Center Summer Music Institute Orchestra. He currently performs with the Santa Barbara Symphony and Long Beach Symphony Orchestra as guest concertmaster of the Orange Coast College Symphony Orchestra in the 2019-20 season and as a freelance musician with the recording studios of Los Angeles.

Also an avid chamber musician and violist, Kwon has concertized as violist of Ensemble Encanto, performing works for viola, harp, flute and soprano in performances at the Capital Fringe Festival in Washington, D.C., the New Music Gathering in Baltimore and a residency in Lost River, West Virginia.

Kwon is passionate about teaching and passing the torch onto a new generation of musicians. His violin and viola students have received numerous prizes in local and national competitions and can be seen in the principal chairs of several elite orchestras.