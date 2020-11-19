All New Food and Retail Experience at Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm



Provided by Knott’s Berry Farm

Visitors to the Park will find it decked out with holiday cheer.

Off the heels of Knott’s successful new “taste” experiences, Knott’s Berry Farm announced a new seasonal food and retail event, this time celebrating the merriest season of all, with Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm. Though the theme park remains closed, Christmas spirit still shines bright with holiday charm as Knott’s is transformed with enchanted décor, thousands of twinkling lights, miles of festive garland and a variety of picturesque holiday settings, all serving as a backdrop to the tastiest holiday foods around.

With over 60 unique food and drink items offered on the tasting card, guests can choose from popular flavors of the season like fully loaded turkey dinner tater tots and Comet’s cinnamon bun with a maple glaze and candied pecans, plus options for all dietary preferences. Guests can take care of their holiday shopping at Knott’s one-of-a-kind stores filled with exclusive Knott’s specialty items or discover rare, handmade and personalized gifts from over 23 artisan local crafters, including Knott’s famous glassblower and chainsaw carver.

Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm will take place on select dates beginning Nov. 20 and continuing through Jan. 3. All Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm activities will be conducted at a safe and socially distant space for families to enjoy. The only way to experience the limited time Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm is with a tasting card purchased in advance at knotts.com (a tasting card is required for event entry). Scheduled dates are Nov. 20-29, Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13, Dec. 18-24, Dec. 26-30, and Jan. 1-3. Adult tasting cards (ages 12+) are priced at $40 (plus tax) and will include five food tastings, and junior tasting cards (ages 3-11), including three food tastings, are $20 (plus tax). Tasting cards are date specific and must be purchased online at knotts.com or through the Knott’s Berry Farm mobile app prior to the date of visit.

In order to manage proper physical distancing of guests, Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm tasting cards will be limited each day and may sell out.