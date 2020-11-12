Calico Winds to Perform

On Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 12:10 p.m., the Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts program will be streamed http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com/2020/11/.

The Calico Winds will perform works for clarinets and horn by Charles Koechlin, Willson Osborne, David Amram, Poulenc and Handel on a Facebook stream and YouTube.

Calico Winds is composed of Rachel Berry on horn, Kathryn Nevin on clarinet and Peter Nevin on clarinet.

Pieces performed include “Quatre Petites Pièces, Op. 173” by Charles Koechlin (1867-1950), “Rhapsody for Clarinet” (1958) by Willson Osborne (1906-1979), and “Blues and Variations for Monk” by David Amram (b. 1930) for unaccompanied French horn (1982).

Rachel Berry is the horn player and a founding member of Calico Winds, a critically acclaimed and nationally touring wind quintet. She has been a member of the Mexico City Philharmonic and the Rishon Le-Zion Symphony (Israel). Berry has been a soloist with the Pacific Coast Chamber Orchestra, toured the United States with Yanni and performed Sgt. Pepper Live with Cheap Trick at the Paris, Las Vegas. She has played at numerous summer festivals including the Chautauqua Festival (New York), the Scotia Festival (Canada) and the Round Top Festival (Texas).

In addition to freelancing around the Southland, Berry is a member of the Thousand Oaks Philharmonic, the Desert Symphony and principal horn of the Santa Cecilia Orchestra. She is an avid hiker, hiking the John Muir Trail, (230 miles with Half Dome) in 17 days in 2014.

Kathryn Nevin earned her MM and DMA in clarinet performance from University of Southern California. Dr. Nevin has performed with many orchestras including San Diego Symphony, Pasadena Symphony, New West Symphony, Long Beach Symphony and Long Beach Opera among others. She is a member of St. Matthew’s Chamber Orchestra, Desert Symphony, Redlands Symphony Orchestra and Long Beach Municipal Band. Dr. Nevin is an active soloist and chamber musician, having been a founding member of several award-winning ensembles. She is currently a member of Calico Winds. She has been a concerto soloist with the Redlands Symphony, Culver City Symphony, La Sierra Symphony, University of Redlands Wind Ensemble and Wheaton (Illinois) Municipal Band. Dr. Nevin has been featured on NPR’s “Performance Today.” She has taught and performed as part of the Montecito International Music Festival and, in addition, has appeared in chamber music concerts with faculty at the University of Redlands, the Taylor String Quartet, the Shanghai Quartet, as well as with Los Angeles Philharmonic principal strings. She is currently the Artist Teacher of Clarinet at the University of Redlands.

Peter Nevin is an active freelance performer throughout Southern California. He currently plays principal clarinet in the Fresno Philharmonic, the Desert Symphony in Palm Desert, and is a member of the Long Beach Municipal Band. He also performs frequently with many other orchestras, including the Pacific Symphony, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, California Philharmonic, San Diego Symphony and Santa Barbara Symphony among others. He has performed chamber music as a member of the Imbroglio Quintet, Pacific Winds Quintet, and North Wind Quintet as well as with the Southwest Chamber music Society. He received his M.M. and advanced studies diploma in clarinet performance from the University of Southern California.

For more information, email glendalesda@gmail.com or call (818) 244-7241.