Scene In LA: November

Los Angeles County continues to be in the purple tier, which means that theaters are still not allowed to operate yet for live performances. However, the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center and Playwrights’ Arena have announced the inaugural production of the Center’s innovative new live theatre series, Garage Theatre, with “March.”

“March” may or may not take place some 25 years in the future. An authoritarian society is once again in the grip of a pandemic. In a world of existential danger, three trans/gender non-conforming women seek a safe place to hide from The Military. Darkly fearful and incorporating elements of magic realism, “March” begins its journey to the stage as a suspenseful, starkly political drama of peril and liberation.

The production is conceived and directed by award-winning director and founder of Playwrights’ Arena, Jon Lawrence Rivera. There will be performances at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 15 at the underground parking structure located below the LGBT Center’s Anita May Rosenstein Campus in Hollywood. Capacity for Garage Theatre is limited to 16 cars at each performance. Tickets are $20 per car and may be purchased online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre.

Other theaters are continuing to offer events online instead. These online events are often available one time only, and are frequently not announced far ahead of the event, so you will have to visit the venue’s website to see what is available. Most are free to watch, some are charging a small fee. Here is a list of the theater websites you can check to see what they are offering:

24th Street Theatre

http://www.24thStreet.org/

3-D Theatricals https://3dtheatricals.org/homepage/

https://www.thereceiptswithd.com/

A Noise Within

Antaeus Theatre

Boston Court Pasadena

CaltechLive!

https://events.caltech.edu/

Echo Theater Company

For the Record Live

https://www.ForTheRecordLive.com/

Forgetting, Not Forgotten

https://whitefire.yapsody.com/event/index/601166/forgetting-not-forgotten

Fountain Theatre

http://www.togetherlafestival.com/

Garry Marshall Theatre

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgS_NHHl5mY_DvxNoQ9V9ZA

IAMA Theatre Company

http://www.iamatheatre.com/