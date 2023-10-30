New Nightmarish ‘ScareScape’ Attraction Offers Mazes, Bars, Food, Entertainment and More

SoCal’s newest Halloween experience ScareScape is an imaginative line-up of terrifying mazes, VIP experiences, food, entertainment and more weekends now through Oct. 28 atop Heritage Hill in Murrieta. Tickets start at $25 for adults and are on sale now at ScareScapeHaunt.com.

ScareScape goes beyond fear and beyond reality into a frightening “other” dimension with spine-tingling mazes designed to confront and amplify humankind’s most common phobias. Even before entering onto the ScareScape grounds, each guest embarks on an exclusive shuttle ride to the summit, setting the stage for an unforgettable encounter with a nightmare come-to-life.

Thrill seekers must find and feel their way through total blackout in “The Void.” Those who dare will navigate through an unrelenting sea of inky blackness where every step is an exhilarating dance with unknown and unseen twists and turns ahead.

“The Eternal Echoes” maze brings to life a menagerie of vengeful spirits, promising a journey beyond death into the ghastly realm of the supernatural through winding corridors, an abandoned graveyard, murky swamps and descent into the depths of forgotten catacombs.

“Wayward Souls” is a cursed rendition of the living plane. In a twisted house filled with gruesome half-dead beings trapped between life and death, this maze immerses guests in the wayward souls’ endless misery and immutable madness.

An additional VIP-exclusive maze, “Delirium,” offers VIP ticket holders a macabre world of flashing lights, otherworldly melodies and twisted clowns and carnies. VIP guests get exclusive access to express queue lines plus the privilege of unwinding at “Sideshow Spirit Lounge.” Sip on creepy cocktails from the “Drinks for Freaks” menu while rubbing elbows with grotesque sideshow stars like the bearded lady, swamp creatures and even a fortune teller.

Visit ScareScapeHaunt.com for more information and tickets. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scarescapehaunt/.