The 2023 Jewel City Concert Series, formerly known as the 222 East Concert Series, will take place at the Artsakh Paseo (127 N. Artsakh Ave. in Glendale) through Oct. 28. The series of free concerts will take place on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m. featuring Southern California musicians. Performances run approximately 60 minutes without intermission. Seating is not provided; visitors are welcome to bring a chair. The concerts are sponsored by the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission through funding from the Urban Art Program, with support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture. Visit GlendaleArtsandCulture.org/JewelCityConcertSeries for more information.

On Oct. 21 at 5 p.m., wholesoul string quartet will be performing. wholesoul string quartet features classically trained musicians who draw great inspiration from artists of hip-hop, R&B, soul, and jazz genres. They’re on a mission to expand the art of string playing. They represent the next generation of string quartets, delivering the recipe for what they believe will become the defining string sound of the 21st century.

Founded in 1907, the Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Dept. comprises eight neighborhood libraries including the Brand Library & Art Center, a regional visual arts and music library and performance venue housed in the historic 1904 mansion of Glendale pioneer Leslie C. Brand, and the Central Library, a 93,000 square foot center for individuals and groups to convene, collaborate and create. The department also serves as the chief liaison to the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission, which works to continually transform Glendale into an ever-evolving arts destination. Glendale Library Arts & Culture is supported in part through the efforts of the Glendale Library Arts & Culture Trust.

For more information visit www.GlendaleLAC.org, or contact Library, Arts & Culture at (818) 548-2021 or via email at LibraryInfo@GlendaleCA.gov.