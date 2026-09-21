Cirque du Soleil-inspired ‘Water For Elephants’ Thrills with Acrobatic Artistry Now at the Pantages

By Jon K.

Based on the NY Times bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, the show “Water for Elephants” received seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical. But go see “Water For Elephants” at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood just for the dazzling acrobatics, stunning trapeze acts, brilliant aerialists and other circus artistry.

It’s a life story told by the now-elderly Jacob Jankowski recalling his time working for the Benzini Brothers Circus. We meet his younger self and a colorful group of circus performers and animals (very cool puppetry), as well as bullying a ringleader and an alluring love interest. Rosie the Elephant may be the true star of the show and you end up rooting for her as well as the very relatable and talented cast.