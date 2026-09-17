LCPC Presents Jazz Vespers

The Jack Lantz Sextet will present a Jazz Vespers concert and worship experience featuring the jazz versions of hymns, spirituals and gospel music in the sanctuary of La Cañada Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.

The Sept. 20 Jazz Vespers program will feature the Jack Lantz Sextet (Lance Rickman, alto and tenor saxophones; Jeff Kaye, trumpet; Ido Meshulam, trombone; Zac Matthews, bass; Dave Marks, drums; and Jack Lantz on piano) improvising on a wide range of familiar hymns and gospel music, in swing style.

The music and liturgy will focus on new beginnings in our personal and spiritual lives.

No charge (free will offering received) and no reservations required for this hour-long event. All are invited for an extraordinary experience as those gathered together pray and cry for peace in our time. LCPC Jazz Vespers will also be live-streamed at live.lacanadapc.org.

La Cañada Presbyterian Church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada. For further information, call the church office at (818) 790-6708 or visit lacanadapc.org.