Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series at Brand Library & Art Center

The 2022 Brand Summer Music Series continues its outdoor concerts at Brand Library & Art Center (1601 W. Mountain St. Glendale) on Fridays through Sept. 16. These concerts begin at 7 p.m. and feature music groups from Southern California and beyond. Seating is not provided; visitors are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and picnic on the grassy hillsides of Brand Park behind the library. Performances run approximately 60-90 minutes without intermission.

On Aug. 12 , Z Lupetin’s Patio Club will perform.

The Glendale Arts and Culture Commission sponsors the concerts through funding from the Urban Art Program and the Brand Associates, with support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, and Glendale Community Services and Parks.

Brand Library & Art Center has been a cornerstone for the arts in Southern California since 1956. This unique public library focuses on visual arts and music and provides free services and programs for a diverse community, including a collection of over 110,000 items, subject specialist librarians, exhibitions, concerts, lectures, dance performances, films, and hands-on craft programs for children and adults. Always evolving, Brand Library & Art Center continues to develop innovative programs, services and collections to serve an ever-widening public interested in the arts. Brand Library & Art Center is a branch of the City of Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Dept.