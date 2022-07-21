Summer Music Series at Brand Library

The 2022 Brand Summer Music Series will consist of outdoor concerts at Brand Library & Art Center (1601 W. Mountain St. Glendale) on Fridays through Sept. 16. These concerts begin at 7 p.m. and feature music groups from Southern California and beyond. Seating is not provided; visitors are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and picnic on the grassy hillsides of Brand Park behind the library. Performances run approximately 60 – 90 minutes without intermission.

The Glendale Arts and Culture Commission sponsors the concerts through funding from the Urban Art Program and the Brand Associates, with support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, and Glendale Community Services and Parks.

On July 22, Jahgun & Justifyah performs led by Jahgun, a Brazilian singer, songwriter and music producer who has been living in Los Angeles since 2001. Jahgun & Justifyah is a roots reggae band with multicultural influences. Band members are Beto (drums), Benji (bass), Andre (keyboards), Toby (guitar), Tate (trumpet), Randall (sax), Kizambo (trombone), and Jahgun (vocals).