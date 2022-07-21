Discover the Amazing California Micro-Winery Movement at the Garagiste Festival in Glendale

Named the “#1 Wine Festival in the Country” by USA Today and “Best Festival” by Sunset Magazine, The Garagiste Festival gives attendees the opportunity to explore a wide range of wines from all over California – including Paso Robles, Napa, Sonoma, Santa Barbara and more. The majority of these wineries do not have tasting rooms and aren’t on “wine country” maps. That’s why KCET calls it “a crazy thrill of discovery.”

Taste over 35 different varietals. Yes, there will excellent Cabernet, Syrah, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Zin, Rosés, Blends and all the faves, but attendees will also be able to taste a wide range of grapes that are only made by these kinds of small artisan winemakers. It’s a fantastic opportunity to taste world-class wines and discover new favorites without having to commit to the purchase of a whole bottle.

Meet the winemakers. Ticketholders will be talking to the passionate people who make these wines and get to hear their personal stories about why they make them. These winemakers love talking to fans.

No black ties or annoying crowds. The Garagiste Festival is casual and fun. Their motto is “No Snobs Allowed!” Ticket sales are limited to make sure everyone has a comfortable experience and even have time to talk to the winemakers. No waiting in long lines to taste!

Ticket buyers help deserving students at Cal Poly just by drinking wine! A 501c3 non-profit organization, proceeds support The Garagiste Festival Scholarships at Cal Poly University, San Luis Obispo.

Check out the website for details and tickets to all of the events this weekend: https://www.garagistefestival.com.

Garagiste weekend events include Friday’s Rare & Reserve Tasting and Dinner – $79 from 6:30-9 p.m. The Saturday VIP seminar, Saturday Early Access, and the Saturday Grand Tasting prices range from $79 to $129. Tickets will be available at the door for Saturday Grand Tasting and Early Access. Friday tickets and Saturday VIP tickets must be purchased in advance.