Brand Library & Art Center presents “Don’t Believe Everything You Think,” an exhibition exploring how artists manage the universal impulse of negative self-talk through their artistic practice.

What is the role of the artist, especially in moments of great uncertainty and upheaval? Artists are recorders of history. They often expose what is hidden, and they can even offer hope for the future. In the country’s current Zeitgeist, which often feels like a seemingly endless cycle of bad news, we may find ourselves focusing on the negative. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think” is an exhibition that features 14 Los Angeles-based artists who exert concerted effort to push past, accept or prevail over their own negative self-talk through their artistic practice. Working across multiple disciplines – painting, collage, sculpture, photography, performance, video, and sound – each artist creates work that is highly personal yet remains relatable and perhaps offers the viewer a path to a positive outcome. Through the sanative process of their art – from genesis to creation and, finally, presentation – these artists have learned that it is best to not always believe everything you think.

“Don’t Believe Everything You Think” is curated by Galia Linn and features the artwork of Sacha Halona Baumann, Adrienne DeVine, Alexandra Grant, Iva Gueorguieva, Bettina Hubby, Janna Ireland, Galia Linn, Amanda Maciel Antunes, Erin Morrison, Jacky Perez, Alicia Piller, Madaline Riley, Elena Stonaker and Camilla Taylor.

The exhibition runs through Friday, June 16.