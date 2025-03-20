Soft Surrealism at Adams Square Mini Park

Soft Surrealism by Mandy Palasik will be on display at the Adams Square Mini Park through April 18. Soft Surrealism is an abstract sculpture composed of biomorphic inflatables that magnetically connect to form amoeba-like creations. Suspended within the station’s glass architecture, the lightweight elements appear to float, softening corners and framing views on all four sides. At night, colorful beams of light activate the shapes, creating an alluring form that changes with each perspective.

An opening reception, hosted by the Adams Hill Neighborhood Association, will take place on Sunday, March 23 from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Adams Square Mini Park. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Palasik was recently interviewed in the Arts and Culture Commission’s first podcast edition of the Artist Spotlight Series.

This temporary art installation is sponsored by the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission through funding from the Urban Art Program, with support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, Glendale Community services and Parks and the Adams Hill Neighborhood Association.