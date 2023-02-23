Zoppo, Michot to Perform for GNC

The Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts series has returned to live performance at the sanctuary of Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave. in Glendale.

On March 1, Ergo Musica with Adriana Zoppo and Frederic Michot will perform baroque and new works for the viola d’amore by Louis Toussaint Milandre and Frederic Michot.

Adriana Zoppo performs on violin, viola, baroque violin, baroque viola and the unusual and rarely heard viola d’amore and appears frequently on the Glendale Noon Concerts series where she is director of its early music sub-series. In addition to performing in the string sections of symphony orchestras, chamber ensembles, early music groups and numerous other ensembles in the Southern California area, she also plays for motion pictures, television shows, solo artist recordings, Broadway musicals and live shows encompassing styles from classical to jazz. Zoppo performs and records with husband Frederic Michot under their label ilymusic.com.

Frederic Michot is a prize-winning French songwriter and composer who also worked for many years as a synthesizer music programmer for many famous French singers and bands. He is also specialized in programming vintage synthesizers such as the Synclavier 9600 DTD, Fairlight IIX, Fairlight series III, Moog, Prophet, Oberheim, Yamaha, Roland, Korg, etc.

Michot’s song “As de coeur” was used in the movie “Grigris,” which won the Vulcan Award at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, and two of his songs won awards in the FNAC Record Company Songwriting Competition. His film score for “Les Vagabonds” won the only prize for best original music score given at the International Sens Short Film Festival in France and his New Age relaxing music concept album Mystery of Creation was personally endorsed by the famous grand couturier Pierre Cardin. The collection of CDs for children he produced, arranged and performed, distributed by Polygram and Universal Music, won the Collection d’or

Award and, in collaboration with Adriana Zoppo, Michot produced and arranged a collection of educational music CDs for children distributed by Warner Music.

In total, Frederic Michot’s discography is more than 20 albums, short film scores, documentary music and hundreds of pieces of music published and registered with SACEM (France) and ASCAP. This year his New Age album Awaken Asteroid 459, with violin solos by Adriana Zoppo, was submitted for consideration for the Grammy Awards. His music is also released on his and Adriana’s ilymusic YouTube channel and on their label ilymusic.com.

Cristal is Michot’s latest music project.

More info about the program and artists can be found at http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.