Scene In LA

February 2022

It appears that the omicron variant of COVID-19 has reached its peak as far as new case numbers goes, but the damage it has done still reflects on the Southern California theater scene, with many major venues canceling or delaying their productions until the numbers subside. Those venues that have managed to stay open are enforcing strict COVID protocols so proof of vaccination is required, and face masks must be worn at all times during the performances at most theaters in order to attend performances.

The information presented in this column is the latest available at the time of printing; however, you should check with the theater to confirm it before making definite plans.

Here are the shows that have announced opening dates or are already running this month:

Opening

“Teenage Dick” is a brilliantly hilarious take on Richard III. It is professionally filmed in HD with multiple cameras in front of a live audience during the in-person run in Boston. “Teenage Dick” will be made available as a digital stream exclusively.

Written by Mike Lew and directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, it runs through Feb. 27 at the Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena. For tickets, visit www.pasadenaplayhouse.org.

“A Little Night Music” Inspired by the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” this Tony Award-winning Broadway musical involves the romantic lives of several couples in Sweden around the year 1900. This new production will look at what it means to present gender on stage in the American musical theatre in 2022, with some fresh takes on several of the classic roles in the show.

Written by Hugh Wheeler, with music by Stephen Sondheim, and directed by Ryan O’Connor, it runs Feb. 4 through March 13 at the Greenway Court Theatre in Los Angeles. For tickets, call (323) 673-0544 or visit www.greenwaycourttheatre.org.

“Coloropolis” Welcome to Coloropolis where individuals are identified only by the color of their clothes. This is a constantly growing community, changing with every stroke of The Writer’s quill. After setting the stage and providing their characters with “free will,” The Writer leaves Coloropolis to the whims of its inhabitants. What follows is an abstract, funny, biting, satirical “lord of the flies” amongst the primaries and non-primaries in their newly developing world. Despite its absurdity and humor, the play tackles a broad spectrum of issues societies face as they develop.

Written by A.P. De La Caridad and directed by Travyz Santos Gatz and Tor Brown, it runs Feb. 4 through Feb. 27 at the Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood. For tickets, call (818) 452-3153 or visit www.loftensemble.org.

“How We Got On” Set in 1988, the highly theatrical play tells the story of three African American teens in a wealthy, Mid-Western suburb as they struggle with cultural isolation, family pressures and the elusive adolescent task of discovering, asserting and valuing themselves.

Written by Idris Goodwin and directed by Jaime Robledo, it runs Feb. 4 through Feb. 19 at the Broadwater Black Box in Los Angeles. For tickets, visit www.sacredfools.org.

“Something Rotten” is the hilarious Broadway smash hit that tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer convinces them that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting all at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the very first musical! Shakespeare is the “rock star” of plays and works hard to make sure the brothers fail in their efforts to produce what they are calling “a musical.”

Written by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, with music by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, and directed by Richard Israel, it runs Feb. 4 through Feb. 13 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks. For tickets, call (800) 745-3000 or visit www.5startheatricals.com.

“All’s Well That Ends Well” focuses on a young healer, Helena, as she ropes in a fantastic cast of fools, romantics and cynics to pursue Bertram, her runaway groom, in a clash of wit and deception. Capturing both fairytale essence and human complexity, Shakespeare’s bittersweet comedy goes on a journey of forgiveness, hope and love where you least expect it.

Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Nike Doukas, it runs Feb. 6 through March 6 at the A Noise Within in Pasadena. For tickets, call (626) 356-3121 or visit www.anoisewithin.org.

“The Andrews Brothers” A USO performance from the Andrews Sisters is in jeopardy when they fail to appear shortly before curtain. Thankfully, three earnest stagehands are determined to go on with the show!

Written by Roger Bean, with music by Roger Bean, Michael Borth, and Jon Newton, and directed by Jeffrey Polk, it runs Feb. 11 through Feb. 27 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach. For tickets, call (562) 856-1999 or visit www.musical.org.

“Marry Me A Little” is a bittersweet musical two-hander that weaves 17 of Sondheim’s lesser-known songs into a tale of love and loneliness. The story of two single strangers who unknowingly live one floor apart is told entirely through songs written early in Sondheim’s career or cut from his groundbreaking Broadway musicals. A must-see for Sondheim aficionados, this smart, funny, sophisticated and moving evening is a fascinating look at the Sondheim songs that “got away.”

Written by Craig Lucas and Norman René, with music by Stephen Sondheim, and directed by Kari Hayter, it runs Feb. 11 through Feb. 27 at the International City Theatre Long Beach Performing Arts Center in Long Beach. For tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or visit www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.

“You Haven’t Changed a Bit, and Other Lies” From the hilarious “The Role Reversal Tango” to the tongue-firmly-in-cheek tribute to the not-so-firm “Upper Arms” of the over 60s set to the heart-wrenching “Whatever Happened to Our Love Song,” the Mayer team’s brilliance shines through as audiences follow the adventures of aging – lovingly dissected, shredded, massaged and put back together again – through the eyes of three married couples Jewish, Italian, Irish who have known each other for over 35 years. It’s time for a renewal of vows. But much has changed … perhaps too much? Will all three couples make it to the altar again? Only time, and the Mayer team, will tell.

Written by Jerry Mayer and directed by Chris DeCarlo, it runs Feb. 12 through March 27 at the Santa Monica Playhouse in Santa Monica. For tickets, call (310) 394-9779 Ext. 1 or visit www.SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com/andotherlies.

“Assassins” examines the motives of the nine notorious Americans who took their shot at the President of the United States. Assassins is the 12th Sondheim musical mounted by East West Players in its 56-year history of producing theatre in Los Angeles. This wickedly subversive spectacle explores the national fixation on celebrity and its violent intersection with the American dream.

Written by John Weidman, with music by Stephen Sondheim, and directed by Snehal Desai, it runs Feb. 17 through March 20 at the David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center of the Arts in Los Angeles. For tickets, call (323) 609-7006 or visit www.eastwestplayers.org.

“Power of Sail” Distinguished Harvard professor Charles Nichols (Emmy & Tony Award winner Bryan Cranston) finds himself in hot water after inviting an incendiary white nationalist to speak at his annual symposium. His colleagues are concerned, his students are in revolt, but Charles is undeterred in his plot to expose and academically thrash his invited guest.

Written by Paul Grellong and directed by Weyni Mengesha, it runs Feb. 17 through March 13 at the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. For tickets, call (310)208-2028 or visit www.geffenplayhouse.org.

“Marvin’s Room” tells the story of two sisters, Lee and Bessie, who could not be more different and, though sisters, have not seen each other for almost two decades. During that time, Lee has been raising two challenging boys on her own. Bessie has been caring for their father, along with his soap opera-obsessed sister. Now the two are thrown together as Bessie has just been diagnosed with leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant.

Written by Scott McPherson and directed by Thomas James O’Leary, it runs Feb. 18 through March 27 at the Actors Co-op David Schall Theatre in Hollywood. For tickets, call (323) 462-8460 or visit www.ActorsCo-op.org.

“Detained” is based on interviews with longtime U.S. residents held in immigration detention and with their family members, advocates, attorneys and representatives of ICE. Inspired by their stories, “Detained” explores how families fight to stay together as increasingly cruel U.S. immigration legislation keeps them apart through mass deportations and immigration detention centers. It offers a heart-wrenching and in-depth look at the human lives behind the policies, and celebrates the strength and determination of the ordinary people who must fight against an unjust system while keeping their hope and faith in humanity intact.

Written by France-Luce Benson and directed by Mark Valdez, it runs Feb. 19 through April 10 at the Fountain Theatre in Los Angeles. For tickets, call (323) 663-1525 or visit www.FountainTheatre.com.

“It’s Alive, IT’S ALIVE!” Joined onstage by music director John Snow on upright bass, Scott Peter on piano and singer/dancers Kyle G. Fuller and Tomoko Karina, writer John Fleck uses musical numbers, dance sequences and broad characters to create a hilarious and uniquely ribald theatrical rollercoaster that skewers our fears and assumptions about everything from COVID-19 to our identity as earth dwellers at this precarious moment.

Written by John Fleck and directed by David Schweizer, it runs Feb. 19 through March 20 at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles. For tickets, call (310) 477-2055 Ext. 2 or visit www.OdysseyTheatre.com.

“The Rage Fairy” In this absurdist comedy, a manic fairy with a chaotic attachment style goes looking for love in all the wrong places – including in the arms of a literal murderer. Subsequently, she is haunted by a cadre of murdered girls, even as she tries to maintain the illusion that all is well with her dream man. The play deals with issues of love and co-dependency and what happens when we are unable to integrate the good and the bad. It’s wildly funny and oddly relatable in a way that will have audience members leaving the theater laughing and then unable to sleep for a week.

Written and directed by Antonia Czinger, it runs Feb. 19 through March 13 at the Sherry Theater in Los Angeles. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rage-fairy-tickets,-246986261557.

“Billie! Backstage with Lady Day” Actor-singer-playwright Synthia L. Hardy brings the story of Billie Holiday to vibrant life. In “Billie! Backstage with Lady Day,” Billie is being interviewed by unseen reporters as she unfolds the story of her turbulent life. Billie, accompanied by a live four-piece combo, sings her greatest hits, including “God Bless the Child,” “Strange Fruit,” “Good Morning Heartache,” “Lover Man” and many more.

Written by Synthia L. Hardy and directed by Bryan Rasmussen, it runs Feb. 25 through Feb. 27 at the Sierra Madre Playhouse in Sierra Madre. For tickets, call (626) 355-4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org.

“Celestial Events” is a fun, feel-good comedy about friendship, love and shared experience in the city of LA. The paths of 12 Angelenos cross in mysterious ways on the eve of a once-in-a-millennia meteor shower.

Written by Deborah S. Craig, Christian Durso, (co-writing captains), Anna Rose Hopkins, John Lavelle, Adriana Santos and directed by Tom Amandes and Adrian Gonzalez, it runs Feb. 25 through March 13 at the Actors Company LA in Los Angeles. For tickets, visit www.iamatheatre.com.

“This Joint Is Jumpin’” Together with a group of talents from a new generation of performers, she’ll present lots of dancing (with dancers who know how), lots of singing (with great songs from a time where lyrics made sense and melodies were tuneful), live music, and comedy sketches (funny stuff with no four-letter expletives) that keep things fast-paced.

Written by Maybin Hewes, with music by Ron Rose, and directed by Judy Rose, it runs Feb. 26 through March 5 at the Theatre West in Los Angeles. For tickets, call (323) 851-7977 or visit www.theatrewest.org.

Continuing

“Native Gardens” In this brilliant new comedy, cultures and gardens clash turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, have just purchased a home in the suburbs of Washington D.C. that is a bit of a fixer-upper, and Tania, a botanist, plans to transform the yard with native plants. However, their new neighbors Frank and Virginia are a well-established D.C. couple with a prize-worthy English garden. An impending barbeque for Pablo’s colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute exposing both couples’ notions of race, taste, class and privilege.

Written by Karen Zacarias and directed by George Kondreck, it runs through Feb. 12 at the Westchester Playhouse in Los Angeles. For tickets, call (310) 645-5156 or visit www.kentwoodplayers.org.

“The Spitfire Grill” Recently released from prison, feisty parolee Percy Talbott steps off the bus in Gilead, a location she selected because of a picture she found in an old travel book. Sheriff Joe Sutter takes Percy to the local restaurant, a run-down place, since it’s the only guest room in town and because he doesn’t know what else to do with her. Soon she finds herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. It’s for sale, but there are no takers for the only eatery in the depressed town, so Percy suggests to Hannah that she raffle it off. Entry fees are $100 and the best essay on why you want the grill wins. Soon, mail is arriving by the wheelbarrow full and things are definitely cookin’ at The Spitfire Grill. A heartfelt musical about healing the wounds of the past and finding your chosen family.

Written by James Valcq, with music by Fred Alley, and directed by Steve Steiner, it runs through Feb. 13 at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach. For tickets, call (949) 497-2787 or visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

“The How and The Why” Evolution and emotion collide in this thought-provoking and sharp play about science, family and survival of the fittest. On the eve of a prestigious conference, an up-and-coming evolutionary biologist wrestles for the truth with an established leader in the field. This intimate and keenly perceptive play explores the difficult choices faced by woman of every generation.

Written by Sarah Treem and directed by Allen Barton, it runs through Feb. 20 at the Beverly Hills Playhouse in Beverly Hills. For tickets, visit www.CrimsonSquare.org.

“To Grandmother’s House We Go” is a timeless dramedy about grown children returning to the nest and the emotional toll these extended childhoods exact on parents and grandparents.

Written by Joanna McClelland Glass and directed by Linda Alznauer, it runs through March 6 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre – Main Stage in North Hollywood. For tickets, call (818) 763-5990 or visit www.thegrouprep.com.

Steve Zall, Publisher

Sid Fish, Co-Publisher and Editor