Exhibition Opening Reception for ‘Black Souls’ Artist

A reception for the art exhibition “Black Souls” by Orange County artist Martial Yapo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic Richfield Oil Company gas station in the Adams Square Mini Park. The Adams Hill Neighborhood Association is sponsoring this event in cooperation with the Glendale Arts & Culture Commission and Community Services and Parks.

Yapo is a French-born artist of African descent striving, through his creations, for a 360-degree view of the world around him. He examines his personal spirituality, his roots and cultural traditions through painting and mixed media, focusing on both the indigenous and diasporic African experience. His work is inspired by the qualities and techniques of street art, tribal ethnic expression, graffiti and African contemporary art.

“Black Souls” is an artistic tribute to the memory of Africans who have lost their lives on American soil far from their native lands. Approximately 20-25 African masks are aligned with wood bars depicting a three-dimensional American flag, floating inside the gas station.

Yapo will give a brief talk during the reception. The Adams Square Library Connection will also be present at the event with family-friendly activities.

This exhibition is free and open to public outdoor viewing through Feb. 26. The exhibition is sponsored by the City of Glendale’s Arts & Culture Commission through the Urban Art Fund.

Adams Square Mini Park, 1020 E. Palmer Ave. in Glendale.