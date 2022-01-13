‘Let Me Talk’ Exhibition Coming to Brand Library

Glendale Library, Arts & Culture presents “Let Me Talk,” an exhibition featuring paintings, sculptures, installation and photography by a diverse group of 24 artists. This exhibit, curated by Ada Pullini Brown and Jill Sykes, will be at the Brand Library & Art Center from Jan. 22 – March 19. “Let Me Talk” includes a special edition portfolio of 52 new prints called “Utopia/Dystopia,” which were produced at the East Los Angles printmaking workshop, Self Help Graphics.

The works in “Let Me Talk” point to the many issues that are a part of the current, deeply dark, and coarsened public discourse. The common thread explored in the works by these artists is the desire not to despair or remain silent.

Brand Library & Art Center is located at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.