Notice of Self Storage Sale

Please take notice US Storage Centers – La Crescenta located at 4454 Lowell Ave La Crescenta, CA 91214 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 10/20/2022 at 10:00AM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Eugine A Diaz; Paul Allen Lopez; Sylvein Williammaximilian Dhabsburg; Judith Erlene McClure; Henry Runge; Raymond Daniel Rojas. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. Published in the Crescenta Valley Weekly, September 29, October 6, 2022.