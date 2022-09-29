Notice of Self Storage Sale

Please take notice US Storage Centers – Montrose located at 3708 Clifton Place Montrose, CA 91020 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 10/20/2022 at 10:00AM.

Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Michael George Seifert; Derek Warren Thomsen; Craig Edward Anderson; Gurgen Galstyan. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.Published in the Crescenta Valley Weekly, September 29, October 6, 2022.