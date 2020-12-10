Calendar This

BLESSING THE HOLIDAYS WITH SANTA DRIVE-THROUGH

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is hosting a Santa drive-through event that will allow children and their families to see – contact-free – Santa and Mrs. Claus. This free event is being held on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Club parking lot at 4004 La Crescenta Ave.

• Stay warm and cozy in your cars as Santa’s elves guide you

• Listen to festive holiday music

• Guests must wear masks and stay in their vehicles the entire time to socially distance.

• Attendees will enter parking lot from lower driveway by going north on La Crescenta Avenue (turn right safely); no left turns into lot! Cars will exit at upper end of parking lot.

• Drop off letters or wish lists to Santa. Santa’s wish list form can be found at website www.lacrescentawomansclub.org.

Questions? Call (818) 658-1104 or email info@lacrescentawomansclub.org.

MONTROSE CHAMBER PRESENTS HOLIDAY BINGO

Have fun, support your local small businesses, gift loved ones and win some prizes! The Montrose Holiday Bingo is easy! Just shop, donate or purchase gift certificates at five small businesses in a row and win 1 of 16 prizes ($20+ retail value) available.

Some of the prizes include YMCA 90-day membership, hair products, $25 MasterCard gift card, beauty products, fit kit, wellness supplements and many more!

Prizes are claimed on a first come, first served basis. Participants need to email the chamber once they are ready to claim a prize. Receipt proof is not necessary; prizes to be claimed on good faith basis. Stay up-to-date with prizes claimed via the chamber’s social media.

Those who shopped locally on Black Friday can cross off the play card (play card available at www.cvweekly.com/JFF). The play dates begin Black Friday until Dec. 20.

There are no minimum purchase or donation amounts.