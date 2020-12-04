CALENDAR this

SWINGIN’ THE HOLIDAYS AT BOLTON HALL MUSEUM

The very popular Little Landers Historical Society/Bolton Hall annual holiday party featuring live holiday music performances by the Randy Van Horne Singers is cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

In its place, Randy Van Horne Singers’ Franny McCartney and Lynn Keller have teamed up to brighten our holidays with an original song program to enjoy at home. Filmed at the beautiful Bolton Hall Museum, the video of Franny and Lynn’s performance of holiday favorites, and some new tunes, will be available for viewing at BoltonHall.org beginning Dec. 5 and continuing through December.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

BLESSING THE HOLIDAYS WITH SANTA DRIVE-THROUGH

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is hosting a Santa drive-through event that will allow children and their families to see – contact-free – Santa and Mrs. Claus. This free event is being held on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Club parking lot at 4004 La Crescenta Ave.

• Stay warm and cozy in your cars as Santa’s elves guide you

• Listen to festive holiday music

• Guests must wear masks and stay in their vehicles the entire time to socially distance.

• Attendees will enter parking lot from lower driveway by going north on La Crescenta Avenue (turn right safely); no left turns into lot! Cars will exit at upper end of parking lot.

• Drop off letters or wish lists to Santa. Santa’s wish list form can be found at website www.lacrescentawomansclub.org.

Questions? Call (818) 658-1104 or email info@lacrescentawomansclub.org.