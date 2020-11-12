Calendar This

TENNIS FOR A CAUSE

A tennis fundraiser to raise funds for Armenia has been rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club. One-hour tennis sessions will be divided into appropriate age groups and levels; COVID-19 precautions will be observed – please wear a mask. The cost is $100 per person with all proceeds dedicated to Armenia Fund. Venmo and cash payments only: @Alexa-Gregorian. Up to $5,000 will be matched.

Armenia Fund helps the people of Armenia and Karabakh through humanitarian and infrastructure development.

Reservations are mandatory; reserve with Alexa Gregorian at alexa624@sbcglobal.net.

PROF. ANDREW WINNICK TO SPEAK ON THE 2020 ELECTION

A longtime favorite of the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club, Prof. Andrew Winnick will get a handle on what happened in the 2020 election when he is the guest speaker at the Sunday, Nov. 15, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. virtual (Zoom) meeting of the Club. Winnick is a professor emeritus of economics and statistics at Cal State University, Los Angeles, having previously served for eight years there as the associate vice president for Academic Affairs/dean of Faculty.

He has also been preparing a paper on voter suppression and will share some highlights.

Club members will also vote on a slate of officers for 2021: president Lora De La Portilla, vice president Susan Mastrodemos, secretary Carolyn Young and controller Robert (Bud) Slotky.

The Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club serves the Crescenta Valley and Sunland-Tujunga. The meetings are open to anyone and are free of charge. For more information, the Club’s website is ccdemclub.org. Zoom log-in info will be posted there prior to the meeting.

VIRTUAL DOC TALK LECTURE

The next presentation of the free USC Verdugo Hills Hospital lectures, in partnership with YMCA of the Foothills, is titled “Memory Loss” presented by Vahe Akopian, MD, on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This lecture series presents a variety of health-related topics to community members throughout the year. In compliance with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, lectures are presented via Zoom teleconference.

Note: RSVP is required. Please provide an email address when RSVPing to receive the Zoom teleconference link. Use the online form or call (818) 952-2228 to register or visit uscvhh.org/doc-talks.

FIRE BOOT CLASSIC PLANNED

The Fire Family Foundation provides support and financial assistance to firefighters and their families in times of need.

The Fire Boot Classic, which is the Foundation’s upcoming fundraising event, will be held virtually on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 7 – 8 p.m. Special guest emcee Fritz Coleman will take viewers through an action-packed hour featuring a show by magician Tam Vo, a regular at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood; honorees Richard Frawley, deputy chief with the Milpitas Fire Dept. in Santa Clara County, and Marcus Linden, president and CEO of CSE Insurance in Walnut Creek; Firehouse Mule drink mixing tutorial from in-kind sponsors Jack Daniels and live and silent auctions.

Visit www.firebootclassic.org for more information.

CCLCF THANKSGIVING DAY RUN & FOOD DRIVE

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge’s Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Mile Run, a local tradition and a community favorite for over two decades, will be held virtually this year. Participants will select a distance, sign up and pay the registration fee. They will pick up their bib, shirt, medal and swag on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and will have Thursday, Nov. 26 to complete the distance.

After completing their race, they will log into their account on the registration system to input their time, and all participants will be able to print a certificate.

Times will be tracked for placement (age, gender, overall).

To learn more, including registration information, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6zjamr2.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY CELEBRATED AT FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE

On Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Flintridge Bookstore celebrates Small Business Saturday with guest authors and artists and other activities for all ages. Small Business Saturday is a nationwide event started in 2010, dedicated to showing support for indie businesses and recognizing their contributions to their communities. Flintridge Bookstore has participated for several years, but 2020 is the first year in the new space at 858 Foothill Blvd., which is just down the street from the former location.

Also new this year is an outdoor set-up, a change made to keep all guests safe during COVID-19 times. Featured guests have individual tables on the sidewalk wrapping around the store. Doors are open for in-store business, and masks and socially distancing are required. The event is scheduled weather and COVID permitting.

Visit www.flintridgebooks.com for more information.