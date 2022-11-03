Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale presents a program on Leaven Kids on Nov. 4. The cost to attend, which includes lunch, is $15. Meetings start at noon.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

CCLCF ANNOUNCES NEW PROGRAMS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge offers new programs. “Check” out chess on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Participants will have fun, stay sharp and learn new strategies each week. This event is great for beginners or those wanting to learn new moves.

The new Speaker Series for Seniors kicked off on Nov. 1 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the topic “Arthritis and Self-Management.”

A new Table Tennis Club has been formed! Pingpong stimulates the brain and promotes quick thinking while improving hand-eye coordination. The Table Tennis Club started on Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in the Main Room.

Registration is now open. For more info on these and other senior programs, contact the Main Office at (818) 790-4353 or office@cclcf.org and visit the Center’s website at www.CCLCF.org .

PSHA ACCEPTING GRANT APPS

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts announced the launch of its 2022/23 Gifts & Grants program. Each year Gifts & Grants distributes hundreds of thousands of dollars to local non-profit organizations to support music and arts programs including underwriting community performances, academy and conservatory scholarships, music therapy and music education. During the 2021/22 program year, the organization distributed $500,000. To date, Pasadena Showcase has contributed more than $24 million to local nonprofit organizations.

The application period is now open and closes on Nov. 30; awardees will be advised in April 2023. For more information and application guidelines, visit pasadenashowcase.org/gifts.

LECTURE: BATCHELDER TILE FROM THE BULLOCK HOUSE

On Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. selections of the decorative Batchelder tiles from the now demolished Bullock House on Palm Drive will be on display at the Lanterman House.

Participants will have an up close view of these amazing tiles, followed by an illustrated lecture on the history of the Batchelder Tile Company by Lanterman House Director Laura Verlaque. For more information, visit www.lantermanhouse.org.

No reservations required; however, seating is limited to 50.

Lanterman House, 4420 Encinas Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

CALTECH WIND ORCHESTRA PRESENTS CONCERT

The Caltech Wind Orchestra, directed by Dr. Glenn D. Price, presents its fall concert, entitled “Exaltations.”

There will be two concerts; one on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. and the other on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m., both in Ramo Auditorium featuring the same program of music by Copland, Persichetti, Schuman and more.

Admission is free and no tickets are required. Social distancing and masks are recommended but not required. For more information visit pva.Caltech.edu or call (626) 395-3295.

AAUW GLENDALE NOVEMBER BRANCH MEETING

On Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. Trina Ray, an astronomer and systems engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), will be speaking at the AAUW Glendale Chapter. Currently Ray is the deputy science manager and investigation scientist for the ice penetrating radar instrument on NASA’s flagship, Europa Clipper.

She will provide an overview of her 30-year career working on major space missions such as Voyager, Cassini and Europa. Ray will also offer advice about careers for women in science and technology. She has received many awards including a NASA medal for exceptional service.

The program will also honor the three Glendale Toll Middle School girls selected to participate in the AAUW Tech Trek camp held at Whittier College in June 2022.

The cost to attend the program is $35 per person. Contact Marilyn

“Susie” Robinson (home: (818) 951-6104, cell (818) 317-5602 or email marilyn_robinson@hotmail.com) by Oct. 28 to make a reservation.

Bring a check payable to AAUW Glendale.

The AAUW meets at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale.

GROWING UP IN SUNLAND

On Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. author and storyteller Tom Gilfoy will be speaking at the Bolton Hall Museum on growing up in Sunland in the 1930s and 1940s. He will offer a look at what life was like in those days in the small community. Tales of Lancaster Lake, Sunland Park amusement rides, adventures in the “wild” with his friends and student life at Verdugo Hills High School are stories that will be shared.

Gilfoy wrote the book about his adventures “Growing Up In Sunland and Other Short Stories,” which is available in the Bolton Hall Museum gift shop. All are invited to this presentation of stories about local history. In addition to Gilfoy, special guest Mike Lawler from the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley will be on hand to assist with the presentation.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, Home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org .

CROWN CITY SYMPHONY CONCERT

On Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m., the Crown City Symphony, under the direction of conductor Arman Keyvanian, will perform Brahms’ “Serenade #1, Op.11” and Brahms’ “Hungarian Dance #1 in G minor.” Free admission.

The concert takes place at the First Baptist Church, 75 N. Marengo in Pasadena.

SALVATION ARMY HOSTS KETTLE KICK-OFF DINNER

The local chapter of the Salvation Army is hosting a kettle kick-off dinner on Nov. 17 at Forest Lawn-Glendale, Hall of the Crucifixion-Resurrection. Titled “Love Beyond,” the evening begins at 6 p.m. and will feature dinner, the comedy of emcee Fritz Coleman and music provided by the Salvation Army Brass Band.

Sponsorships available!

Ticket information is available at Glendale-ca.salvationarmy.org or by calling Marlin Gálvez at (818) 246-5586 Ext: 1204.

MEETING OF BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The next meeting of the Burbank African Violet Society is on Thursday morning, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The program “How to Grow Streps” will be presented by club member Hanna Olson. Streptocarpus is a cousin of the African violet. It is more commonly known as Cape Primrose, which stems from its origin, the Cape of Good Hope in Africa. Plants grow to 15 inches high. They can bloom any time of the year, producing two-to-five inch, trumpet -shape blossoms in colors of white, pink, rose, blue and purple. Many of the varieties have fringed edges and throats with different colors. The foliage resembles that of the primrose, which is narrow, usually medium green and hairy with a quilted texture.

There are raffle and silent auction tables at the meeting. Refreshments are served and friendships are made. Guests are always welcome to attend.

For more information, call (661) 940-3990 or reference the website: www.burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com.

BINGO GAME PLANNED

On Friday, Nov. 18, the Kiwanis Club of the Verdugos is hosting a bingo game at Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall. Admission is $20 and includes 10 games.

Advanced tickets sale is required. Seating is limited. For tickets, call (818) 984-4611.

Food and beverages available for purchase. Doors open at 5 p.m.; first game is at 6 p.m.

Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

GCC ART GALLERY FEATURES SOLO SHOW ‘POPULAR VOTE’

“Popular Vote,” a solo exhibition featuring the work of Marisa J. Futernick, continues at the Glendale Community College Art Gallery through Nov. 18.

Futernick’s work explores the promise of the American Dream and calls attention to the inherent flexibility and fickleness of contemporary political discourse.

A panel discussion on art and civic engagement takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 12:20 to 1:30 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public.

The Art Gallery will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and is located on the third floor of the Library Building, 1500 N. Verdugo Road in Glendale.

FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE CELEBRATES SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

On Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (weather-permitting), Flintridge Bookstore hosts special events for Small Business Saturday including author meet and greets and book signings, storytimes, poetry & fiction readings, guest artists and more. Small Business Saturday is a nationwide celebration started in 2010 to recognize the contributions indie businesses make to the communities they serve. This year Flintridge Bookstore features 14 authors working in various genres and for readers of all ages. Two featured local artists offer beautiful handmade accessories. Come, join the fun, and show your support! Shop Small!

To see the complete line-up for Nov. 26, visit the website or go to https://tinyurl.com/59yd68kw.

Flintridge Bookstore is at 858 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Beulah Drive. There is street parking on Foothill and Beulah and a parking lot with limited spots behind the store off of Beulah.

FUTTERMAN FEATURED AT ALTADENA TOWN AND COUNTRY CLUB

The Altadena Town and Country Club is exhibiting the work of Chinese brush painting artist Mayee Futterman through the end of December.

The one-woman show, titled “The Four Treasures – The Art of Mayee Futterman,” displays 46 vibrant floral, landscape and animal-creature paintings.

For more general information, visit www.mayeefutterman.com. To see show paintings visit: www.mayeefutterman.com/shop.

Futterman, an Asian-American artist, recently won BMW’s international design competition for the limited edition M4 GT4 racing car called “Fluid Power.” Her work is collected internationally by individuals and institutions including the Los Angeles Center for Women’s Health at the California Hospital Medical Center. She is an instructor at UCLA Extension, Huntington Beach Art Center and the Institute of Chinese Language and Culture.

The Altadena Town and Country Club is located at 2290 Country Club Drive in Altadena.

CVHS SEEKING HOF NOMINATIONS

Crescenta Valley High School will be accepting nominations for the CV Hall Of Fame. To nominate an athlete, email their name and resume to CoachGossard@aol.com.

Voting will take place Dec. 6.

MOVIE MORNING WITH SANTA

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is hosting Movie Morning with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at their Clubhouse.

Featured movie is the TV movie “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Light refreshments available for purchase. There will also be a silent auction, craft time and story telling by Mrs. Claus. The highlight of the morning will be a visit by Santa Claus.

RSVP at (818) 427-3459.

WORKS ON PAPER AT THE BRAND LIBRARY & ART CENTER

Glendale Library Arts & Culture announced the Brand Associates’ opening of its 50th Annual National Juried Exhibition of Works on Paper at the Brand Library & Art Center continuing through Dec. 30. The exhibition, also known as Brand 50, marks 50 years of featuring the best in local and national contemporary art with 89 artworks chosen from 1200-plus submissions selected by juror Shannon Currie Holmes, Exhibitions supervisor at Brand Library & Art Center.

Brand 50 brings together artists from diverse backgrounds, including artists making their first foray into a gallery, as well as seasoned professionals whose work is widely known. In conjunction with the Brand 50 juried exhibition, there will also be a gallery looking back on the history of these exhibits with artworks spanning the earliest years when ceramics were featured, to today’s focus on the paper medium. All exhibit artworks and a printed catalog will be on sale with proceeds benefitting the Brand Associates’ efforts to support a rich array of cultural, arts, and educational programming at the iconic Brand Library & Art Center.

Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale

MONA ANNOUNCES DISPLAY

The Museum of Neon Art display of “Leticia Maldonado: The Storytellers” continues through Feb. 11. This is the first solo museum exhibition for the artist. Maldonado challenges the conventions of sculpture as well as the constraints of the medium of neon through her multimedia works. In this exhibition, life-size sculptural forms made out of neon, Plexiglass, found objects and vintage technology speak to narratives that bind memory, intimacy and history.

The museum is located at 216 S. Brand Blvd. in Glendale. It is closed Monday and Tuesday; open Wednesday – Saturday from 10:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.