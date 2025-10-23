CALENDAR THIS

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. The Club next meets on Oct. 24 when it hosts Dr. William Wang, chief medical officer at Dignity Health. He will give a program on vaccines.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $25. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

DINOSAUR HALLOWEEN FAMILY FUN AT JURASSIC QUEST

It’s a dino-themed Halloween party plus! Trick-or-treating, costume contests, a dance party plus the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit on tour. Roar with life-sized dinosaurs and build unforgettable memories with brand-new LEGO®-themed play zones. Science stations, floor puzzles and more. Jurassic Quests is only happening Oct. 31 – Nov. 2 at Fairplex At Pomona. Tickets at https://www.jurassicquest.com.

MUSIC AT BACK DOOR BAKERY

Back Door Bakery in Tujunga is having music on Saturday nights at 7 p.m. On Oct 25 there is a Halloween show with the band Teenagers In Disguise; on Nov. 1 it’s The Painkillers and on Nov. 8 it’s Brent Hahn.

Also starting on Nov 7: Friday Friends Music Jam w/Art Stucco (every Friday thru the holidays).

All shows begin at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge.

Back Door Bakery is located at 8349 Foothill Blvd. in Sunland.

CCLCF EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge hosts a variety of events for the community. Among them are:

Registration for Fall II Programming is open. New classes and returning favorites are offered at cclcf.org. Fall II runs thru Dec. 20.

for Fall II Programming is open. New classes and returning favorites are offered at cclcf.org. Fall II runs thru Dec. 20. Registration is open for the 32nd annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Mile. Training for the free kids’ mile six-week training program, which is offered to help them get ready for the big day. Registration continues thru Nov. 22.

Registration cost is $40 adults/$20 kids; prices go up Nov 1. Visit cclcf.org/run to register. The annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk, Kids’ Mile and Food Drive will take place at Olberz Park in LCF on Thursday, Nov. 27. Visit cclcf.org/run for more info. Sponsorships available!

for the 32nd annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Mile. Training for the free kids’ mile six-week training program, which is offered to help them get ready for the big day. Registration continues thru Nov. 22. Registration cost is $40 adults/$20 kids; prices go up Nov 1. Visit cclcf.org/run to register. The annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk, Kids’ Mile and Food Drive will take place at Olberz Park in LCF on Thursday, Nov. 27. Visit cclcf.org/run for more info. Sponsorships available! Celebrate Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos at CCLCF’s “Dances de Los Muertos” belly dance fantasy theater event on Saturday, Oct. 25. Tickets are $30 per person. Visit cclcf.org/events for tickets and more info.

at CCLCF’s “Dances de Los Muertos” belly dance fantasy theater event on Saturday, Oct. 25. Tickets are $30 per person. Visit cclcf.org/events for tickets and more info. Looking ahead to December, the Annual Holiday Ceramic Sale is coming up on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

is coming up on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CCLCF is packing wellness boxes for the Holiday Angels Project – Cancer Care Kits. Together, the boxes will be filled with love, care and holiday cheer for women undergoing chemotherapy. Register/learn more at cclcf.volunteerlocal.com.

Together, the boxes will be filled with love, care and holiday cheer for women undergoing chemotherapy. Register/learn more at cclcf.volunteerlocal.com. CCLCF is offering a holiday family brunch. The community is invited on Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to enjoy live carolers, winter crafts, a delicious brunch and pictures with Santa. Tickets available (adults & teens: $15; kids 12 and under: $10). Visit cclcf.org/events for more info.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, (818) 790-4353.

FALL INTO THE HOLIDAYS BOUTIQUE

Fall into the Holidays, a craft and gift boutique, takes place on Saturday, Oct. 25 at St. Luke’s of the Mountains. The day offers unique items for sale, raffle, barbecue, bake sale and music. Approximately 30 vendors will be featured. The local singing group Monday@JoJo’s will be performing holiday music from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Proceeds from the boutique will benefit The Fire House Youth Center, located on the St. Luke’s campus, and benefit the CV Lions Club high school scholarship program.

Free to attend! The boutique is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s is located at 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

CVIM HOLDING SILENT ONLINE AUCTION

The Crescenta Valley High School Instrumental Music Foundation is having a silent online auction fundraiser that ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25 at the school’s Spooktacular Concert at Crescenta Valley High School. It will be held both online and in-person to view any donated items before the end of auction.

This event is one of CVIM’s main fundraisers and brings in much needed funds to support all instrumental music classes. CVIM depends upon the support of community supporters and businesses for the success of the auction.

Items needing funding include a small truck for equipment transport to festivals, music for all classes, instruments including cellos and bass and new uniforms.

The auction site can be found athttps://www.32auctions.com/CVIM2025.

LCFOG HOSTS BOOK & AUTHOR LUNCHEON

Tickets are now available for the La Cañada Flintridge Orthopedic Guild Book & Author Luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club.

Three dynamic authors will be featured. They are Kim Fay, Ellen Byron and Jane West Bakerink.

Interested in attending? Contact Joan Cleven at (818) 249-4603.

La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, 5500 Goodbye Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

EMBLEM CLUB HOSTING BINGO

Emblem Club #104 of Glendale will hold an Orange and Black Halloween Bingo Night fundraiser on Wednesday, Oct. 29 at the Glendale Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale. Check in at 5 p.m. Food available for purchase. Bingo starts at 6 p.m.; 10 game packs are $20 presale or $25 at the door.

All proceeds benefit the Emblem Club scholarship fund. For questions contact Margie at (818) 404-3257.

HISTORY OF IN-N-OUT BURGER AT BOLTON HALL

Tujunga’s historic In-N-Out Burger restaurant celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. The speaker for this Bolton Hall Museum 2nd Saturday program is Tom Moon, History and Culture coordinator for the In-N-Out Burger chain.

Moon started his career with In-N-Out as a senior in high school … and never left! After working at several locations, he “graduated” to store manager and then divisional manager. He will share In-N-Out’s history, the Snyder family, the secret items on the menu and other fun facts about the In-N-Out restaurants.

This event is on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m., is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome. It is held at Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, by calling (818) 352-3420 or visiting https://www.boltonhall.org or emailing llhs@boltonhall.org.

MILITARY FAMILY APPRECIATION CELEBRATION

Guests must register.

This free event on Sunday, Nov. 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is open to all military branches. This is a fall celebration in November, which is nationally recognized as Month of the Military Family Appreciation.

The event will include an outdoor fall art fest with community partner Center for the Arts ER and music, food, beverages, desserts, treats, resource tables and free gift bags to hand out at the registration table.

It will be held at the Eagle Rock at the Women’s Twentieth Century Club, 5105 Hermosa Ave. in Los Angeles. RSVP at

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfK-UIGHxzahxw56wQp93-JBVUStCBjfzRxel6P5f8V4GTG3A/viewform.

LANTERMAN HOUSE EVENTS

The following events are taking place at the Lanterman House in La Cañada:

Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. – Lecture with Amanda Smith: “LA is Not a Desert”

An interactive presentation exploring the many plant seasons of Los Angeles. Admission is free, but there is limited seating. Contact lantermanhouse@gmail.com for further information.

Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. – Live Radio Play! A theatrical radio play will be hosted by Walter Nelson. Admission is free; reserve tickets in advance at lantermanhouse.org or email lantermanhouse@gmail.com.

Dec. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Holiday Open House. Celebrate the season at the Lanterman holiday open house, a festive marketplace featuring local artisans, handmade gifts and seasonal treats. Enjoy music, crafts and community cheer while shopping for unique holiday treasures.

Lanterman House, 4420 Encinas Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

HOW TO ENERGETICALLY CLEAR YOUR SPACE

Local interior designer and Holy Fire reiki master Avril Martin presents at the Women’s Club “How to Energetically Clear Your Space.” Attendees will learn practical tools and get insights to create the energetic support to navigate life.

The class is on Sunday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in

Eagle Rock at the Women’s Twentieth Century Club, 5105 Hermosa Ave. in Los Angeles.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-guide-to-energetically-clearing-your-home-tickets-1812078207699?aff=oddtdtcreator

SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL OF GLENDALE ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP BRUNCH & CONCERT

Soroptimist International of Glendale, in partnership with the Glendale Community College Music Department, announced its third annual Scholarship Brunch & Concert. This fundraising event will support scholarships for women studying visual and performing arts.

The event will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Glendale College Auditorium. A brunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by a concert at 1:15 p.m. The concert will feature the “Symphony of the Verdugos” directed by Dr. Paul J. Sherman, West African Drums, and the Glendale Concert Singers.

Tickets for the brunch and concert are $70 with concert-only tickets available for $35 and student tickets for $10. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Tickets and sponsorships are available at https://gccmusic.ludus.com/200498926 or visit soroptimistglendale.org through Nov. 5.

TGHS, GCC HOST ‘GLENDALE AND THE LIVING NEW DEAL’

All are invited on Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at Glendale Community College Student Center (SC212) when Lauren Davies, research assistant with the Living New Deal, will address the legacy of the New Deal program and the material contributions it made in shaping the landscapes and communities of Greater Los Angeles.

The New Deal legislation was enacted in 1933 to bring the country out of the Great Depression by putting America back to work. Glendale has more than 40 extant New Deal projects!

The Living New Deal is a non-profit research organization and online public archive affiliated with the University of California at Berkeley. Its mission is to document the scope and impact of the Depression Era New Deal on American lives. The project is focused on public works programs, which put millions of unemployed to work, saving families from destitution during the Great Depression.

This event is free and open to the public. RSVP athttps://tinyurl.com/5n6k4nwk.

Glendale Community College free parking permit to lot B or lot C and map of the campus will be emailed to registered attendees.

VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT

Those who can, do; Those who can do more, volunteer. Author Unknown

Little Landers Historical Society is seeking volunteers to help support its mission, “To preserve and maintain Bolton Hall Museum and the historical record of Rancho Tujunga.”

Positions on the Bolton Hall 2026 board of directors are open. Other opportunities to volunteer include museum docents, committee members for ongoing projects, special event and exhibit coordinators, administrative, archival or library assistants, facilities maintenance and more.

Potential volunteers are asked to reach out with questions. Email LittleLanders@BoltonHall.org, phone (818) 352-3420 or send a letter so P.O. Box 203, Tujunga, CA 91043.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus), which were dark during summer. It is now active!

There is live music every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

MONTROSE LIBRARY EVENTS

The Montrose Library hosts canasta on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Back Alley Painters is a vibrant group of adult artists who gather to create, share their work, offer constructive feedback and enjoy each other’s company.

Participants are asked to bring their own art supplies – whether watercolor, acrylic, ink or pencil (no oil paints). Meetings are every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring their own art supplies – whether watercolor, acrylic, ink or pencil (no oil paints). Meetings are every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, calculation and a degree of chance. Players of all levels are welcomed! Players meet every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Montrose Library.

The Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose

(818) 548-2048.

GYO PRESENTS RUSSIAN ROMANTICS: TCHAIKOVSKY &

RACHMANINOFF

On Nov. 9 at the Alex Theatre, the Glendale Youth Orchestra (GYO) presents “Russian Romantics: Tchaikovsky & Rachmaninoff” as part of the 37th season opening concert. The concert will celebrate two of the world’s composers featuring Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Suite and Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” highlighting pianist Everett Leigh (15), under the baton of Henry Shin, music director and conductor. The GYO is celebrating 30 years of performing at the Alex Theatre, which is celebrating its centennial.

The GYO is supported, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Dept. of Arts and Culture.

Tickets are $18 and may be purchased from the Alex Theatre box office. Students, children and seniors may purchase tickets for $16 each.

The Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Blvd. in Glendale.

For more information, visit www.thealex.com.

CELEBRITY BOWLING PARTY FOR RONNIE JAMES DIO

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund will host the Bowl For Ronnie celebrity charity bowling tournament to raise funds for cancer research at Pinz Bowling Center, 12655 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City on Thursday, Nov. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP pre-party from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. More info at www.diocancerfund.org.

SOROPTOMIST INTERNATIONAL OFFERS CASH AWARDS

Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek

financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. Applications are available at http://bit.ly/LYDA-apply or by contacting Heather Ghermezian, lydglendale@gmail.com. The application deadline is Nov. 15.

The Soroptomist International of Glendale will provide several $1,000-plus cash awards to its award recipients, who will then advance to the Soroptimist Camino Real Region level where recipients could receive up to an additional $5,000. The program culminates with three finalist

$10,000 awards.

FROM BURN TO BLOOM: REDESIGNING RESILIENCE AT THE EDGE

On Nov. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the non-profit organization Poly/Ana is having a micro-symposium on Fire, Land and Whole-System Design.

The goal is to shift the local narrative from fragile to resilient, regenerative and thriving. Ticketholders can expect:

Insights from fire survivors and regenerative designers

Strategies that move beyond “defensible space” to whole-ecosystem resilience

Tools for water harvesting, soil-building, plant guilds and microclimate design

Expert talks on Zone 0 policies, tree canopy and soil remediation

Networking with neighbors, land stewards and leaders reimagining resilience

The event takes place at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, 5500 Godbey Drive in La Cañada Flintridge; to reserve a spot visit https://tinyurl.com/3branx2b. Tickets range from $5 to $25.

BINGO FUN AT KIWANIS CLUB OF THE VERDUGOS

On Saturday, Nov. 15 the Kiwanis Club of the Verdugos is hosting a bingo night at Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; games start at 6 p.m.

Admission is $25 for 10 game cards. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Sponsorships are available. Food and beverages available for purchase.

A sock drive supporting Glendale Police Dept. community outreach is being held. Those who bring in three or more pairs of new socks (any size or style) will receive one free pre-game opener bingo card.

For tickets or more information call (213) 984-4611.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL STAMP COLLECTING

Community members are invited to join the Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club, a community of stamp enthusiasts that meets regularly to share their passion for this timeless hobby.

The Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club meets every third Tuesday at the LA County Library – La Crescenta located at the corner of La Crescenta Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, 2809 Foothill Blvd., at 7 p.m. in the second floor community room.

For more information about the club and upcoming meetings, call (818) 903-4451.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.