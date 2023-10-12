Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Oct. 13, Randy Shoup, DDS will be speaking to the group.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

RIVERWALK WORKDAY

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, Oct. 14 to work next to the Los Angeles River on the City of Glendale’s Riverwalk. Volunteers will remove invasive plants from the landscaped areas along the LA River. Please wear sturdy shoes, protective clothing, and bring water. Tools and gloves will be provided. Families, individuals, clubs, and students needing community service hours are welcome.

In case of rain, this event will be cancelled. Riverwalk Workday is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meet at 300 Paula Ave. in Glendale.

For more information or to RSVP, call (818) 548-3795 or visit www.GlendaleCA.gov/Trails.

CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION AT McGROARTY

All are invited to McGroarty Art Center commemorating the centennial anniversary of this historic landmark house belonging to John Steven McGroarty, poet laureate and congressman in the 1930s. The event will feature a dedication ceremony by the offices of Representative Adam Schiff, State Senator Anthony Portantino, Senator Caroline Menjivar, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez. There will also be a guided tour of the historic property. Celebrate the history, legacy, and ongoing cultural contributions of Tujunga’s still-thriving institution.

Drinks and light refreshments will be served. The celebration takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. at 7570 McGroarty Terrace in Tujunga. Street and lot parking. Wheelchair access.

For further information contact Joe Aguirre at (818) 383-2239.

JEWEL CITY KNITTERS MONTHLY MEETING

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit and Crochet gathering on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale, (818) 548-2046.

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation.

For more information, email susandietel@yahoo.com.

THE LONE WOMAN OF SAN NICOLAS

In 1835, when her people were removed from Haraasnga (San Nicolas Island), a lone indigenous woman was left behind. She lived alone on the island for 18 years. At the Oct. 14 program at the Bolton Hall Museum, attendees will learn about the circumstances of her abandonment, her subsequent rescue and more recent discoveries made on San Nicolas.

The presenter for this program is local historian Craig Durst who will share his research on San Nicolas’ indigenous people and their relationships to local Tongva, founders of the village of Tehunga. An abbreviated screening of the film “Island of the Blue Dolphins,” based in the story of the Lone Woman, will follow the presentation.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

The presentation is on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

INTERPRETIVE HIKE AT DEUKMEJIAN

The public is invited to an interpretive hike in Deukmejian Wilderness Park and a nature craft, nature-themed games and a tour of the Stone Barn Nature Center on Oct. 14. Provided are water, snacks and bus transportation from Pacific Community Center, leaving at 8:30 a.m. and returning at 12:30 p.m. (Program time begins at 9 a.m. at Deukmejian Wilderness Park.) Those who choose to meet at the park should arrive by 8:45 a.m. The program ends at noon and bus riders will return to Pacific Community Center by 12:30 p.m.

Important information:

A free bus leaves from Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave. at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 12:30 p.m.

Those riding the bus should arrive by 8 a.m. to check-in with the staff.

Please wear sturdy shoes, long pants, and a hat or cap.

Adult supervision is required! One adult for every three children (17 and under) is required.

RSVP by visiting https://tinyurl.com/mtxtds5b. For more information, call (818) 937-7428.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park is located at 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale.

CV HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1973 PLANS 50TH REUNION

CVHS class of ’73 is planning a 50th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Clearman’s North Woods Inn in San Gabriel. Reservations are required. Menu choice includes steak, chicken, cod or vegetarian. The event begins at 5 p.m. Make out checks to Luanna (Koury) Lindsey and mail to 2210 San Gorgonio, La Cañada, CA. 91011 or send payment via Venmo to Laurie (Huber) Garcia @countrychick55. Additional information available at ‘CVHS Class of ’73’ Facebook page, or email luannalindsey@me.com or laurieahgarcia@gmail.com .

Clearman’s North Woods Inn is located at 7247 Rosemead Blvd. in San Gabriel.

In addition, the class is holding a mixer on Friday night, Oct. 13 at Gus & Andy’s Kitchen & Bar, at 2201 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose at 5 p.m. All CV alums from any year are invited to mix and mingle.

Gus & Andy’s offers a full menu and full bar. This event is in addition to the formal 50th reunion dinner being held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Northwood’s Inn, which requires pre-paid reservations.

THE 23rd ANNUAL LOS ANGELES POTTERY SHOW+ 2023

The Los Angeles Pottery Show+ 2023 will be held the weekend of Oct. 14-15 at the Glendale Civic Auditorium. On Saturday the show is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Sunday, the show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(No entry 30 minutes prior to close of show on each day)

The annual Los Angeles Pottery Show is the largest art pottery event of its kind on the West Coast. This yearly event hosts thousands of attendees each year and exhibitors from across the U.S. since 1999.

The Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road in Glendale.

KIWANIS CLUB OF BURBANK PREPS FOR FAMILY FUN DAY

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the Kiwanis Club of Burbank’s annual Family Fun Day and Golf Ball Drop on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Burbank High School athletic field.

There will be a car show, information booths, food, games, entertainment and more. Free to attend.

Visit https://www.burbankkiwanis.org/golf-ball-drop/ for more information.

Burbank High School athletic field is located at 902 N. 3rd St. in Burbank.

LA CRESCENTA WOMAN’S CLUB HOLDING SHOE DRIVE

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is collecting shoes for Soles4Souls on

Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clubhouse (4004 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta).

For those who want to donate earlier, contact (818) 957-9806 or email info@lacrescentawomansclub.org .

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Volunteers are needed to water the bigcone spruce and coast live oaks, assist with trail repairs and remove invasive plants from Deukmejian Wilderness Park on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Please wear sturdy shoes, protective clothing, and bring water. Families, individuals, clubs, and students needing community service hours are welcome.

In case of rain, this event will be cancelled.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park is located at 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale.

For more information or to RSVP, call (818) 548-3795 or visit www.GlendaleCA.gov/Trails

LOS ANGELES RIVER TOUR

On Friday, Oct. 27 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the community is invited to explore the natural aspects and the history of the LA River, a side of Los Angeles that few experience. Participants will fully “immerse” themselves in the LA River during a nature walk using binoculars, and field guides provided by Friends of LA River will offer additional information. The walk will last from 1 to 1½ hours. Wear sturdy shoes, a hat and bring drinking water.

The cost is $10.

Meet at the Lewis MacAdams Riverfront Park, 2999 Rosanna St. in Los Angeles. Please RSVP to (818) 441-4223 (call or text) or email lawlerdad@yahoo.com.

‘SUBSEQUENT RETROSPECTIVE’ COMING TO STEPHANIE’S GALLERY

The exhibit “Subsequent Retrospective” is at Stephanie’s Gallery, 466 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.

“Subsequent Retrospective” is a journey into the fusion of art and architecture expressed through the vivid abstract lens of Koko Hovaguimian. The community is invited to witness the seamless harmony of colors, forms and emotions in his captivating creations.

Hovaguimian’s pieces have garnered praise from art critics and captivated audiences worldwide, making her one of the most exciting contemporary artists to watch.

The exhibit continues through Oct. 31.

FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE ‘CREEPY CRAWLIES’

The community is invited to learn about some truly bizarre adaptations and the benefits of having insects around on Friday night, Oct. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Deukmejian Park – Stone Barn Nature Center supervisor and nature educator Jacquie Waldman will take guests on an insect journey. Space is limited. Please RSVP. www.GlendaleCA.gov/Trails

Deukmejian Wilderness Park is located at 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale.

CALLING ALL GREEN THUMBS!

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is having its monthly community garden workday on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

To sign-up, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B044AA9AC22A46-crescenta1.

SUPERSTITION NIGHT HIKE AT DEUKMEJIAN

Join the night hike to explore superstitions and their origins. This is a family-friendly hike on moderately steep trails at Deukmejian Wilderness Park on Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Bring water and flashlights. Red covers will be provided for flashlights. Space is limited. Please RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/2wamryxb.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park is located at 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale.

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is having a holiday boutique on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (at Rosemont). The boutique is a fundraiser for the Fire House youth center.

This year’s boutique features an assortment of vendors including some favorites from the Montrose Farmer’s Market. Items for sale include clothing, handbags, jewelry, candles, skin care items and more.

QUARTERLY FOOD DRIVE BENEFITS BAILEY CENTER

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is having its quarterly food drive benefiting the Bailey Center n Saturday, Nov. 4 at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. Curbside drop off is from 10 a.m. to noon. Preferred items are dry pasta, canned soup, canned meat/tuna, canned chili, Spaghetti Os and similar types of food. Monetary donations also accepted.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.