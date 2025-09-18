PROBLEM SOLVED

I Paid $375 for Hockey Game Tickets I Couldn’t Use. Why Won’t StubHub Refund Me?

Angelica Niklowitz gets a recurring error when she tries to access the hockey game tickets she buys through StubHub. Can she get a refund for the replacement tickets she has to buy?

Question: I bought San Jose Sharks tickets through StubHub for $375 but couldn’t access them because of a recurring error.

StubHub blamed Ticketmaster and vice versa. I had to buy last-minute tickets directly from Ticketmaster to avoid missing the game. A representative promised an email with replacement tickets or a refund, but it never arrived.

Despite multiple calls and emails, StubHub refuses to refund me citing a policy that requires same-day calls. But its team assured me the email would resolve everything! Now I’m out $375 and stuck in endless loops with unhelpful agents who refuse to escalate my case. What can I do? – Angelica Niklowitz, San Jose, California

Answer: If you couldn’t use your tickets on game day, StubHub should have either helped you get replacement tickets or refunded them.

StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee promises buyers will receive valid tickets on time “or your money back.” By failing to follow through, StubHub breached its policy – and potentially consumer protection laws requiring companies to fulfill paid orders.

In reviewing your problem, I can see what went wrong. You tried to access your Sharks tickets well in advance of the game but received an error message on your app. You let StubHub know about the problem through a message on its app, but no one helped you. Finally, you reached out to StubHub on the day of the game but still you received no tickets.

You did the right thing documenting every interaction. Always keep emails, screenshots and notes from calls. Writing is more effective than calling because you generate a paper trail. Although you say you reached out to StubHub on the day of the game, it apparently had no record of the transaction. And the company told you it has a policy of not addressing problems like yours unless you contact it within 24 hours. (This policy isn’t stated in its FanProtect Guarantee.)

But maybe next time, escalate sooner: StubHub’s executives can override rigid policies. I publish the names, numbers and email addresses of the top StubHub executives on my consumer advocacy site Elliott.org.

Eventually, you tried to email one of the executives but your message bounced back. Having a valid email address where customers can reach you is essential to good customer service. My research team works hard to keep the email addresses up to date, but executives keep changing their addresses to avoid having to deal with unhappy customers. StubHub has so many consumer complaints that it’s currently on our Red List.

I contacted StubHub on your behalf. A spokesperson acknowledged the “breakdown in communication” and admitted you should have received immediate assistance. StubHub issued a full refund plus $187 in credit – a rare but welcome resolution.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (https://elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him at https://elliottadvocacy.org/help/.

© 2025 Christopher Elliott