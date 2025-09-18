CALENDAR THIS

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Friday, Sept. 19, the Club will “demote” current president Carl Povilaitis. All are invited to what promises to be a fun afternoon.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $25. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

SELLEBRATION PLANNED

The Glendale Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. will hold its annual community rummage sale Sellebration on Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave. in Glendale. A long-standing event for the Chapter, Sellebration serves the community with well-priced offerings of apparel, toys and home goods; the event is chaired this year by local resident Megan Crossland.

Over 300 mothers and daughters will spend hours on planning, preparing, setting up and working at Sellebration.

The mission of NCL is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences. NCL, Inc., Glendale Chapter became the very first chartered chapter in 1951 and is

steadfastly focused on supporting local philanthropies with hands-on service efforts for mothers and daughters to do together.

REPAIR CAFÉ SFV

The next free community repair event will be held at the Elks Lodge in Tujunga on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Repair Café is a free, roving, all-purpose repair party for and by the community. The event aims to promote repurpose, reuse and recycle to help keep items from the landfill. Another mission of the Repair Café is to advocate skill-sharing to enable people to regain knowledge in the art of fixing things.

Free repair services offered by volunteers on the date of the event including repairs on small appliances (electrical and mechanical), bicycles, jewelry, textile (machine and hand-sewn), sharpening (knives, tools, scissors), computers (software and hardware), woodworking and gluing. Note: actual available services are dependent on the volunteers attending the event.

Repair Café SFV will also host a Really Really Free Market where people can bring their unwanted items to exchange or give away.

Pre-registration available at Humanitix https://tinyurl.com/k8kx5s9s.

Interested volunteers can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/mrp36hmu.

CCLCF EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge hosts a variety of events for the community. Among them are:

Early Bird Registration is open for the 32nd annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Mile. The fee is $30 for adults and $15 for kids. Prices go up Oct. 1. Kids’ mile six-week training program is offered to help them get ready for the big day. It will run from Oct. 18 thru Nov. 22. Visit cclcf.org/run to register. The annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk, Kids’ Mile and Food Drive will take place at Olberz Park in LCF on Thursday, Nov. 27. Visit cclcf.org/run for more info.

is open for the 32nd annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Mile. The fee is $30 for adults and $15 for kids. Kids’ mile six-week training program is offered to help them get ready for the big day. It will run from Oct. 18 thru Nov. 22. Visit cclcf.org/run to register. The annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk, Kids’ Mile and Food Drive will take place at Olberz Park in LCF on Thursday, Nov. 27. Visit cclcf.org/run for more info. Registration for Fall II Programming opens Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. Check out new classes offered and returning favorites at cclcf.org.

opens Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. Check out new classes offered and returning favorites at cclcf.org. Celebrate Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos at CCLCF’s “Dances de Los Muertos” belly dance fantasy theater event on Saturday, Oct. 25. Visit cclcf.org/events for tickets and more info.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, (818) 790-4353.

COMMUNITY SERVICES & PARKS HOSTS SEPTEMBER EVENTS

Parents’ Night Out is a drop off event for kids 6 to 12 years old. The night includes fun activities, friends, food and a movie. The fee is $20 per child.

Participants are encouraged to bring pajamas, a blanket and a pillow. It is held on Sept. 19 and Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to midnight at Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way in Glendale 91208 and on Sept. 26 and Nov. 21 from 6 p.m. to midnight at Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave. in Glendale.

For more information, call (818) 548-4098 for Pacific Community Center or (818) 548-2187 for Sparr Heights Community Center.

The Wander the Wilderness Bus is a free shuttle on weekends that departs at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. from Glendale to Deukmejian Park. For details, visit GlendaleCA.gov/Trails. https://tinyurl.com/tkp5rujx

is a free shuttle on weekends that departs at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. from Glendale to Deukmejian Park. For details, visit GlendaleCA.gov/Trails. https://tinyurl.com/tkp5rujx A volunteer workday takes place at Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will water big cone spruce and coast live oaks, assist with trail repairs and remove invasive plants from the park. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing and bring water. Families, individuals, clubs and students needing community service hours are welcome. In case of rain, this event will be cancelled. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.glendaleca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/53879/18?backlist=/government/departments/community-services-parks/trails-and-open-space.

takes place at Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will water big cone spruce and coast live oaks, assist with trail repairs and remove invasive plants from the park. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing and bring water. Families, individuals, clubs and students needing community service hours are welcome. In case of rain, this event will be cancelled. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.glendaleca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/53879/18?backlist=/government/departments/community-services-parks/trails-and-open-space. A full moon night hike takes place at Deukmejian Wilderness Park on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This night hike is on moderately steep trails. Lunar cycles’ affect on wildlife, insects and even humans will be explored. Hikers should wear sturdy shoes, bring water and a flashlight; red light covers will be provided. Visit https://tinyurl.com/ycx2xxvx to learn more and to RSVP.

To learn more, visit the city’s Leisure Guide at GlendaleCA.gov/LG!

BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting this morning, Thursday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at The Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

Luis Pineda will be presenting the learning lab and program on “Intermediate Care of Your African Violets.” Questions and answers will follow.

There are raffle and silent auction tables; refreshments are served, and friends are made. The meetings include show ‘n’ tell, raffle and silent auction tables; refreshments are served .

Guests are always welcome to attend the meetings. For more information, telephone (661) 940-3990 or reference the website:

www.burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

BINGO FUN AT LCWC

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is having a bingo game (geared for those 21 and older) on Saturday, Sept. 20 at its clubhouse at 4004 La Crescenta Ave. Check-in is 5 p.m.; first game is 6 p.m.

The cost is $30 per person, which includes 10 games (four cards per game). Proceeds benefit local veterans and the LCWC scholarship program. Each game pays $100! Tickets are available from Club members or can be purchased online: www.lacrescentawomansclub.org. Food and beverages available for purchase.

For event tickets and information, call (818) 957-9806 or email events@lacrescentawomansclub.org.

VHWC HOLDING A DINE-OUT

The Verdugo Hills Women’s Chorus is having a dine-out on Tuesday, Sept. 23. From 11 a.m.-8 p.m. the Doña Maria restaurant is donating 40% of all orders to help this community group, which has been bringing music to the Crescenta Valley (and beyond) for over 60 years! Please mention the choral group when placing your order.

Doña Maria is located at 729 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada. (818-952-2735).

USC-VHH HOSTS GIRL TALK

USC-VHH is hosting Girl Talk: Breast Cancer: What you’ve always

wanted to know but were afraid to ask. It is on Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in council rooms A & B at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd. in Glendale 91208.

This fun and educational social event is a panel discussion format and is perfect for bringing together girlfriends, sisters, mothers and daughters. It is a safe space to ask questions and gain insights from real experts on important topics.

Light bites and refreshments will be provided.

RSVP by Sept. 24 at bit.ly/USCVHHGirlTalkOct2025.

CRAFTSMAN WEEKEND AT PASADENA HERITAGE

Pasadena Heritage is bringing back Craftsman Weekend – but this time expanded into an entire week of events. The festivities are from Oct. 12-19. Events include ArtNight on Friday, Oct. 10, a walking tour of Craftsman homes and a free family day of architecture, art and exploration, on Oct. 12, a VIP art glass tour and a picnic wine lunch on Oct. 13, Gardens & Gables with Greene & Greene Neighborhood Walking Tour as a combination on Oct. 14 and a Metalwork talk and reception, a talk presented by Pasadena Heritage titled Crafting Illumination: A Tour of Old California Historic Lighting and Home Design and a “behind the velvet ropes” tour, on Oct. 15, Mission Tile West, Pasadena Heritage and the Pasadena Museum of History host a VIP wine lunch and conversation with artist Cha-Rie Tang & Save The Tiles, including mini exhibits of each at the Blinn House, and later that day Pasadena Heritage will present the keynote presentation and post-presentation VIP reception with Brett Waterman of the Restored television show on Oct. 16, Janet Klein & Her Parlor Boys will be playing the music of the Craftsman Era in front of the famous Blinn House glass tile fireplace (limited tickets) and The Gamble House will present a Fire & Light Tour, a glass-lover’s paradise, containing exquisite leaded art glass windows, light fixtures, wall sconces, cabinets and doors on Oct. 17, Pasadena Heritage will host Ford Place Walking Tour and a Flea Market and Craft Fair in front of the Blinn House and through Ford Place of Fuller Seminary and the Gamble House will present a Details & Joinery Tour on Oct. 18.

Tickets available beginning Sept. 4. Visit https://www.pasadenaheritage.org/craftsmanweekevents for details.

NATURE JOURNALING & DRAWING WORKSHOP

Terri Mando, a certified nature journaling educator from Shadow Hills Journal Club, will teach an educational framework on Oct. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. It was developed and taught by JohnMuirLaws.com and his Wild Wonder foundation. Attendees will create a “mini-journal” of their nature observations doing “drawing exercises” utilizing techniques developed by Betty Edwards, author of Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain.

Everything needed for the workshop is provided and attendees take home a mini-journal and a list of resources to continue a nature journaling practice.

Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. To register, see library staff or visit Visit.LACountyLibrary.org/events and filter by date or location.

DYNAMITER CLASS OF 1975 PLANS 50-YEAR CELEBRATION

Glendale High School’s Class of 1975 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale, part of a three-day weekend of special events.

Reunion events will include a tour of Glendale High on Friday, Oct. 17 followed by lunch (on your own) at Mario’s Italian Deli and Market, 740 E. Broadway in Glendale; a Friday night pre-party at Barragan’s Mexican Restaurant, 730 N. Victory Blvd. in Burbank; the official reunion celebration on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Oakmont Country Club; and a flexible breakfast (on your own) on Sunday, Oct. 19 at Bob’s Big Boy, 4211 W. Riverside Drive in Burbank. Each event will be individually ticketed, so alumni will need to pre-pay for Friday night and Saturday events, and pre-register for the campus tour.

The reunion committee has established a Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/groups/386157964886810/. For further information, please contact Reunion Committee Chair Lisa Goodlad at lisagoodlad@gmail.com.

MONTROSE LIBRARY EVENTS

The Montrose Library hosts canasta on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Back Alley Painters is a vibrant group of adult artists who gather to create, share their work, offer constructive feedback and enjoy each other’s company.

Participants are asked to bring their own art supplies – whether watercolor, acrylic, ink or pencil (no oil paints). Meetings are every Monday 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring their own art supplies – whether watercolor, acrylic, ink or pencil (no oil paints). Meetings are every Monday 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, calculation and a degree of chance. Players of all levels are welcomed! Players meet every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Montrose Library.

The Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (818) 548-2048.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL STAMP COLLECTING

Community members are invited to join the Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club, a community of stamp enthusiasts that meets regularly to share their passion for this timeless hobby.

The Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club meets every third Tuesday at the LA County Library – La Crescenta located at the corner of La Crescenta Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, 2809 Foothill Blvd., at 7 p.m. in the second floor community room.

For more information about the club and upcoming meetings, call (818) 903-4451.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.