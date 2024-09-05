Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. The club will next meet on Sept. 6 when it welcomes guest speaker Josefina Lopez, author of “Real Women Have Curves,” who will give a presentation.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

WEEKEND OF FUN AT LOL

Our Lady of Lourdes School is having a Family Fun Days carnival on Friday, Sept. 6 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the school, 7324 Apperson St. in Tujunga.

Free admission; food, beverages and games available for purchase.

MEMBER OF STATE TO ADDRESS AAUW MEETING

The Glendale Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. Lunch will be served. Make a reservation by email to Marilyn_Robinson@hotmail.com .

The cost is $60, payable at the door by cash or check.

Deanna Arthur, state board member, will speak about AAUW state issues and projects.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities, and meetings, visit https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/ .

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

Sets in Steps Square Dance Club offers 13-week classes on modern square dancing. The first two classes are free!

The next 13-week course begins on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Classes are from 7:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and are held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (new location).

For more information, visit www.setsinstep.org or www.facebook/SETSINSTEP or call Ileana at (818) 395-4482 or email illi313@yahoo.com.

CANASTA IS CALLING

Canasta – an activity that will brighten your day with fun and relaxation. Those who have not played before – don’t worry; we will teach you! Come on Tuesday afternoons to play canasta from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (818) 548-2048.

RICH LITTLE TO APPEAR AT LAUGH FACTORY COVINA

Legendary impressionist Rich Little is bringing his popular, long-running Las Vegas show to The Laugh Factory in Covina in a special event on Sunday, Sept. 8. The multi-media program uses animation technology to depict Little’s friends and colleagues like Sylvester Stallone, Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda. The venue is located at 104 N. Citrus Ave. in Covina. For more information call (626) 339-0093 or visit www.tixr.com/groups/laughfactorycovina.

GUIDED AUTOBIOGRAPHY (GAB) WORKSHOPS

Older adults are invited to La Crescenta Library to explore the fabric of their lives in a five-week series focused on writing and sharing stories.

This workshop will meet on Monday afternoons from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 9. Participants will be taught in the method developed by Dr. James Birren, which aids in reflection and sharing experiences from each person’s journey. This process is facilitated by certified GAB instructors as a service of the USC-VHH Community Resource Center for Aging.

Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. People are asked to register every individual in their party, including kids. This will be used to save spots in the program. Availability is not guaranteed for any unregistered attendees.

La Crescenta Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY HOSTS OPEN HOUSE

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, Cancer Support Community Greater San Gabriel Valley will be hosting a Healthcare Provider Open House at its Sierra Madre Community Center (331 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. in Sierra Madre from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This free in-person event will allow those working in the healthcare field to tour the new community center, learn about Cancer Support Community’s free services, and discuss the best ways to support the mental health of both healthcare providers and patients alike.

The event is sponsored by City of Hope and is open to all who wish to learn more about in-person and virtual mental health support for caregivers, patients and their families. The event features live music, appetizers, a hosted bar, networking opportunities, and prizes. Register free at www.cancersupport.link/HPOpenHouse2024 .

KIWANIS OF BURBANK HOLDING FAMILY FUN DAY

Kiwanis Club of Burbank is having a golf ball drop and family fun day on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Burbank High School, 902 N. 3rd St. in Burbank. The free event includes music, crafts, food booth, games and classic cars from the Road Kings!

Golf balls can be adopted for $5 each and the Burbank Fire Dept. will drop them from a helicopter. The owner of the one that lands closest to the pin wins $5000.

JEWEL CITY KNITTERS MONTHLY MEETING

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit and Crochet gathering on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale, (818) 548-2046.

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation.

For more information, email susandietel@yahoo.com.

EARLY CALIFORNIA CUISINE AT BOLTON HALL

The community is invited to Bolton Hall Museum for its September 2nd Saturday program to find out what early Californians ate and how they prepared food. None of the cooking methods or popular dishes of the early natives or Spaniards of the Mission period are common today. What foods did they enjoy and why did their cuisine die out so quickly after annexation to the USA?

Richard Foss, journalist, author and culinary historian, is the speaker for this program where attendees will learn some surprising things about early California foods.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome. The presentation is on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

GOLF CLASSIC PLANNED

The 33rd Annual Golf Classic is planned for Sept. 16 at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale, to raise funds for USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (USC-VHH). The classic will begin at 9 a.m. The proceeds of this year’s golf classic, Around the World in 18 Holes, will be used to support the construction of a new IR/Cath Lab for diagnosis and treatment of cardiac conditions.

This year’s tournament is in loving memory of long-time foundation board member John Taylor.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities or to sign up, email Barbara Jordan, Foundation Systems specialist, at Barbara.Jordan@med.usc.edu or call (818) 952-2226.

BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting this morning, Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at The Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The program will be presented by vice president John Hershey on “An A.V.S.A. Judged Mini Show.” The three certified A.V.S.A. judges will be club president Chris Hedberg, vice president John Hershey, and club member Luis Pineda. All members are to bring blooming African violets and their cousins to the meeting to participate in the show. There is always something new to learn about growing America’s favorite houseplant the African violet.

There are raffle and silent auction tables, refreshments are served, and friends are made. There will be a learning lab about African violets and show and tell.

Guests are always welcome to attend the meetings. For more information, telephone (661) 940-3990 or reference the website:

www.burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com.

CCLCF HOSTS UPCOMING EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Community Center auditorium. There will be passed hors d’oeuvres, an open bar with signature cocktails and a live band. For tickets, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/fundraisingevents/event/75thanniversary/.

Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

WOMEN’S ATHLETIC CLUB OF GLENDALE HOSTING BINGO

The Women’s Athletic Club of Glendale is having a bingo night on Saturday night, Sept. 21 at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

Doors open at 5 p.m.; first game is at 6 p.m. Each winning bingo pays $100 in cash! Final blackout game is $250.

Sponsors and players are needed! Contact Mary Ann Kroening at (818) 681-2744 for sponsorship information.

Tickets are $25 each; contact JoAnne Brown at (818) 522-3956 for ticket information.

BANNED BOOKS WEEK PANEL

On Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m., Flintridge Bookstore hosts A Banned Books Week Panel, led by moderator Jenni Jewett, a parent at a La Cañada Flintridge public elementary school. She is joined by magnet middle school librarian Natalie Daily, religious private high school librarian Katherine Eisenstein and college professor Ashley Grace. From their unique perspectives, panelists will explore this polarizing issue and discuss, among other topics, why books continue to be banned, the impact of censorship and their own personal or professional experiences regarding banned or challenged titles.

Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. The national event highlights the value of open access to information and brings together the entire book community – librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, authors and readers of all types – in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.

The American Library Association (ALA) Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) compiles lists of challenged books from across the country. The most banned book of all time is George Orwell’s 1984, declared “pro-communist and containing explicit sexual matter.”

For more information, contact Gail Mishkin at gailm@flintridgebooks.com or call (818) 790-0717. Flintridge Bookstore is at 858 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge at the intersection of Beulah Drive. There is street parking on Foothill and Beulah Drive, and a parking lot with limited spots behind the store off of Beulah.

GIFF ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS

The Glendale International Film Festival is now accepting film and screenplay submissions for its 10th anniversary edition. GIFF 2024 is produced and presented by non-profit Glendale Arts and will be held from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

Filmmakers and screenwriters from all over the world are invited to submit their projects via FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/GlendaleInternationalFilmFestival. Films, student films, and screenplays will be accepted until the final submissions deadline on July 12. Selected films will be screened during the festival at the Glendale location of the Laemmle Theatres.

This year, GIFF has expanded to 22 submission categories.

For more information about the Glendale International Film Festival, contact Glendale Arts COO Maria Sahakian at msahakian@glendalearts.org or call (818) 243-2611.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST HOSTED BY CVTC

The Crescenta Valley Town Council is having a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s of the Mountains – Sadler Hall, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (at Rosemont Avenue).

BINGO NIGHT AND FOOD DRIVE

The Glendale Moose Lodge #641 is having its third annual community bingo night and food drive on Saturday, Oct. 19. It is being held at the Verdugo Hills Memorial hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in Glendale/La Crescenta. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., the first game is at 6 p.m. The cost is $25 for 10 game cards (four cards each game).

Participants who donate a bag or box of food will receive one free game for each box or bag donated. All net proceeds benefit the Bailey Center food bank in Tujunga.

To reserve tickets, call (818) 957-7133 or email lodge641@gmail.com.

PICKLEBALL FUN AT COUNTRY CLUB

A day of pickleball, camaraderie and community spirit takes place on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club. The country club is hosting the First Annual Posh Pickleball Tournament, a fundraiser for Adventist Health Glendale. An anticipated 250 players, participants and spectators are expected to take part in matches and activities including food and beverages throughout the day, introduction to pickleball clinics by iPickle, a VIP & Relaxation lounge, physician tips and a Wellness Village.

Purchase tickets at adventisthealthglendale.org/pickleball by Oct. 18.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.