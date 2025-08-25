CALENDAR THIS

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Friday, Aug. 22, Fr. Anthony Garcias will be making a presentation on “Journey to the Priesthood.” The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $25. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

CCLCF EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge hosts a variety of events for the community. Among them are:

Summer special registrations for the Thanksgiving 5K Run and Kids’ mile are available for $20 for adults and $10 for kids through Aug. 31.

Summer special registrations for the Thanksgiving 5K Run and Kids' mile are available for $20 for adults and $10 for kids through Aug. 31.

Painting Pots and Spreading Joy is geared for seniors over 50. It is held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (note new times) on Friday, Aug. 22. Pots will be donated to the Montrose Care Center. Volunteers will decorate terra cotta pots (no art skills required!) and fill them with beautiful blooming flowers to brighten up the surroundings for seniors in care. All materials will be provided – just bring a willingness to help others and a big heart ready to make a difference. To sign up visit cclcf.volunteerlocal.com ( note new sign up link).

Senior Bingo & Brunch is on Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $10.

Glass Flameworking Workshop – Intro to Fused & Slumped Glass is on Sunday, Aug. 24 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. The cost is $85.

Teen Glass Fusing Workshop is on Sunday, Aug. 31 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. It is for ages 13 – 17; the cost is $85.

The Gardening Club starts Thursday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registered Club members can sign up for a slot between Aug. 28 – Oct. 16. Work together on the grounds of the Lanterman House. There is no cost; the Gardening Club is free.

Senior Speaker Series is a "Fall Prevention Info Talk" with Bobbi Kunse on Sept. 2 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Free to attend.

Senior social is on Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to noon. The cost is $5.

is on Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to noon. The cost is $5. Community Cares Volunteer Event on Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. We’ll create simple, meaningful messages and designs that will brighten someone’s day when they discover a stone painted with care. We’ll also be creating a kindness rock garden at the Community Center and dropping kindness rocks off around the community.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, (818) 790-4353.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

BURGERS, BREWS & BLUES

On Saturday, Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. the community is invited to enjoy charbroiled burgers, craft beer and rocking out to the music of LaRue Sounds under the stars at McGroarty Arts Center, 7570 McGroarty Terrace in Tujunga.

Admission is free. Food and drink available to purchase.

All proceeds benefit McGroarty Arts Center’s mission to provide affordable arts instruction to the community.

VETERANS BINGO SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Veterans of American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 are having a bingo game at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave., on Aug. 23. Game sponsorships from the amount of $100 on up are being accepted.

Please contact Lynn McGinnis at (818) 427-2470 or McGinnix@aol.com for details and to arrange sponsorship.

‘MUSICAL KIDS, HAPPY PARENTS!’

Suzuki Music Parent Information Night will be hosted over Zoom by the Suzuki Music Program of Los Angeles (SMPLA) on Monday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. All adults are invited to attend. To register, go to bit.ly/Suzuki-Music-Parent-Info-Night. (It’s free to all adults, but you need to register in order to receive the Zoom link information.)

The Suzuki Music Education philosophy and method, child development issues, and the SMPLA program will be discussed in detail. If you have trouble registering, contact us at https://www.suzukimusicofla.org/contact.html.

For more information, visit www.suzukimusicofla.org.

MODERN SQUARE DANCING

Come learn modern square dancing! A new 13-week beginner’s class is starting on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 7:45 p.m. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. The first two classes are free.

Meet new people while getting exercise for both your body and mind. Learn the Steps to Fun!

For more info email illi313@yahoo.com or visit www.setsinstep.org.

‘IMBIBING LA’ TOPIC OF 2ND SATURDAY PROGRAM

The 2nd Saturday program at Bolton Hall Museum returns on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. with “Imbibing LA.”

LA has been a center of winemaking and brewing since the wine-loving Spaniards first settled here. The presenter for this program is journalist, author and culinary historian Richard Foss. Foss will talk about how Los Angelenos’ tastes in alcoholic beverages have shifted through the years from the first communion wines served by monks to the Prohibition Era of law-dodging partiers to modern beverage craftsmen.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

For more information, call (818) 352-3420 or visit BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org

MONTROSE LIBRARY EVENTS

The Montrose Library hosts canasta on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Back Alley Painters is a vibrant group of adult artists who gather to create, share their work, offer constructive feedback and enjoy each other’s company.

Participants are asked to bring their own art supplies – whether watercolor, acrylic, ink or pencil (no oil paints). Meetings are every Monday 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring their own art supplies – whether watercolor, acrylic, ink or pencil (no oil paints). Meetings are every Monday 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, calculation and a degree of chance. Players of all levels are welcomed! Players meet every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Montrose Library.

The Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (818) 548-2048.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL STAMP COLLECTING MONTH

Community members are invited to join the Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club, a community of stamp enthusiasts that meets regularly to share their passion for this timeless hobby.

The Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club meets every third Tuesday at the LA County Library – La Crescenta located at the corner of La Crescenta Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, 2809 Foothill Blvd., at 7 p.m. in the second floor community room.

For more information about the club and upcoming meetings, call (818) 903-4451.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.