Calendar This

BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting on Thursday morning, July 21, at 10 a.m. at The Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The program will be presented by club members John Hershey and Wanda Penner: “Revisiting Growing African Violets From Leaves Planted Last January Including a Slide Presentation.” Members and guests are being asked to bring to the meeting the leaves planted last January to see their progress. Questions and answers will follow.

There are raffle and silent auction tables. Refreshments are served and friendships are made. For more information, call (661) 940-3990 or reference website: www.buerbankafrianviolets.weebly.com.

WE LOVE TO LAUGH

The perfect opportunity to laugh, sing and have fun is coming to Bolton Hall Museum on the evening of Aug. 13. As a fundraiser for Bolton Hall Museum, the Randy Van Horne Singers are donating their talents for the evening’s entertainment. The two-hour program, emceed by Sunland-Tujunga’s own

songstress Franny McCartney includes a sing-along of some favorite tunes and special guest appearances by local celebrities with humorous and crazy stories about our community.

Yummy desserts will be served during intermission and a prize drawing features items and gift certificates donated by local businesses and services.

See Bolton Hall Museum’s website for more information and order tickets online from https://boltonhall.org/.

Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave. Tujunga

FALL OPENING SOCIAL AND ‘MUSIC JAM’ PLAY-IN

The Suzuki Music Program of Los Angeles (SMPLA) will hold its fall opening social and “Music Jam” play-in on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. at the west end of the Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Park, 5021 Tilden Ave., Sherman Oaks. All students studying Suzuki violin and/or guitar are invited, including beginners.

Attendees can bring their own dinner and a treat to share, and there will be music games, “jamming” on fiddle tunes, world music and Suzuki pieces. For more information, visit www.SuzukiMusicofLA.org.

AFC ANNOUNCES 2022 NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

Until Sept. 1, the Arroyo & Foothills Conservancy is accepting entries of the best local photos, featuring natural surroundings and wild neighbors.

Entries may be submitted in any of the following categories: birds, landscapes & plants, mammals and other wildlife, people in nature. A category for young photographers is available for submissions in any of the above five subject matter categories submitted by photographers aged 13-17.

Photo entries will be judged based on creativity, quality, originality, responsiveness to the prompt and overall impact. The AFC is looking for photos that showcase species, perspectives and settings unique to the local area (i.e. the greater Los Angeles area, and especially our arroyos and foothills).

To learn more or to enter, visit https://arroyosfoothills.org/photocontest.

BUTTERFLY GARDEN PRESENTATION

Betina Loudermilk will be making a presentation about building a garden for butterflies. She’ll teach attendees about some common butterflies that will be found and what plants to put in a garden to attract them. She’ll discuss the differences between natives and non-native plants and their value to butterflies.

The community is invited to attend the Crescenta Valley Group and the Verdugo Hills Group of the Sierra Club for this joint presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. To register for this upcoming one hour webinar:

https://tinyurl.com/2p93shsd.

SUZUKI WAY PARENT ORIENTATION AND INFORMATION NIGHT

The Suzuki Music Program of Los Angeles (SMPLA) will hold its “Making Music the Suzuki Way – Every Child Can Learn!” parent orientation and information night on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 7:30 – 9 p.m. via Zoom. All adults are invited to attend.

For more information, visit www.SuzukiMusicofLA.org. To receive the Zoom link, RSVP at http://www.suzukimusicofla.org/contact.html. The Suzuki Music Education philosophy and method, child development issues, and the SMPLA program will be discussed in detail.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.