Calendar This

THE VERDUGO HUUT (hootenay)

Please join your neighbors and friends for live performances of the Beach Boys, Donovan and more by some of LA’s greatest artists! Prizes, home made snacks, hot pretzels, beer, soft drinks and wine. Ages 13 and up. Tickets are available online @uuverdugohuut.com or at the door $15. Mention this ad and get a $3 discount.

Saturday, July 16; doors open 6:45 p.m. COVID precautions observed. UUVerdugo; 4451 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta

WILDERNESS WORKDAY AT DEUKMEJIAN

Volunteers are needed to water big cone spruce and coast live oaks, assist with trail repairs and remove invasive plants from Deukmejian Wilderness Park. The wilderness workday is on Saturday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and bring sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat. Families, individuals, clubs and students needing community service hours are welcome. In case of rain, this event will be canceled.

To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/yhpusyek.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, La Crescenta/Glendale

‘MEMORIES OF JAPANESE INCARCERATION’ SUBJECT OF HSCV MEETING

Glenn Yamada, born in 1943 in a Japanese American internment camp, will show his film “We Were Americans: Memories of Japanese Incarceration” at the July 18 meeting of the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley.

The film chronicles his family’s experience before, during and after their internment, and gives some personal reflections. The documentary “We Were Americans” was filmed on location at the relocation center ruins in Poston, Arizones, and was directed, produced and edited by filmmaker Avo Kambourian.

Yamada, a retired ophthalmologist, is a longtime Glendale resident and a community leader. He will be joined by his wife Glendale historian Katherine Yamada.

The monthly meeting of the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley is on July 18 at 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta (at the corner of Dunsmore).

WRITING FOR CANCER PATIENTS

A program to help cancer patients in writing about their cancer experiences will be given by the Cancer Support Community-Pasadena on Tuesday, July 19 from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The program is free of charge.

Holly Sidell will use prompts to guide patients in writing about their experiences with cancer and with healing.

Cancer Support Community-Pasadena, 76 E. Del Mar Blvd., Suite 215, Pasadena; 626-796-1083; www.cscpasadena.org

FUNDRAISER FOR LITTLE LANDERS

Caruso’s Italian Kitchen in Tujunga is hosting a Restaurant Day fundraiser for Bolton Hall Museum on July 19 all day (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.). Dine-in or take out.

Caruso’s Italian Kitchen is located at 10504 Mt. Gleason Ave. in Tujunga; pone (818) 273-4985; www.carusositaliantujunga.com

A “take it with you” flyer with all the details can be found at www.cvweekly.com/JUSTFORFUN.

BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting on Thursday morning, July 21, at 10 a.m. at The Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The program will be presented by club members John Hershey and Wanda Penner: “Revisiting Growing African Violets From Leaves Planted Last January Including a Slide Presentation.” Members and guests are being asked to bring to the meeting the leaves planted last January to see their progress. Questions and answers will follow.

There are raffle and silent auction tables. Refreshments are served and friendships are made. For more information, call (661) 940-3990 or reference website: www.buerbankafrianviolets.weebly.com.

AFC ANNOUNCES 2022 NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

Until Sept. 1, the Arroyo & Foothills Conservancy is accepting entries of the best local photos, featuring natural surroundings and wild neighbors.

Entries may be submitted in any of the following categories: birds, landscapes & plants, mammals and other wildlife, people in nature. A category for young photographers is available for submissions in any of the above five subject matter categories submitted by photographers aged 13-17.

Photo entries will be judged based on creativity, quality, originality, responsiveness to the prompt and overall impact. The AFC is looking for photos that showcase species, perspectives and settings unique to the local area (i.e. the greater Los Angeles area, and especially our arroyos and foothills).

To learn more or to enter, visit https://arroyosfoothills.org/photocontest.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.