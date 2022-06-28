Calendar This

LYMPHEDEMA DISCUSSION FOR CANCER PATIENTS

A program dealing with problems caused by lymphedema in cancer patients will be given at the Cancer Support Community-Pasadena on Thursday, June 23 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The program is free of charge.

Eva Huie and Rocio Prieto, licensed massage therapists, will discuss problems caused by cancer surgeries, radiation and other medical conditions.

Cancer Support Community-Pasadena, 76 E. Del Mar Blvd., Suite 215, Pasadena (626) 796-1083 www.cscpasadena.org

FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE PRESENTS DAVE LOPEZ

On Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m., Flintridge Bookstore presents retired KCBS Channel 2 Los Angeles news reporter and now author Dave Lopez. During his decades long career on television, Lopez was a nightly presence in LA living rooms and covered every major story in the Southland. In his new memoir, “It’s a Great Life, If You Don’t Weaken: Family, Faith and 48 Years on Television,” he tells his own personal story. Set against the backdrop of breaking news during the last half century – from Vietnam War protests to the O.J. Simpson trial to countless politicians behaving badly – this book is a vivid remembrance of a life well lived, both on and off camera.

A native Angeleno, he and his late wife, Elaine, raised two children in Downey, where he was a noted youth coach for many years. He currently lives in Long Beach with wife Diandra, and dotes on his four grandchildren.

Flintridge Bookstore is located at 858 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. It is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is street parking as well as a lot behind the store off Beulah Drive. For more information, contact Gail Mishkin at gailm@flintridgebooks.com or call the store at (818) 790-0717.

GOT TURTLES?

The California Turtle and Tortoise Club, Foothill Chapter, will resume in-person meetings on Friday, June 24 and continue on the fourth Friday of each month. The Club’s mission is to educate about turtle and tortoise care and promote their preservation and conservation. Meetings are held in the Palm Lecture Room at the LA County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave. in Arcadia. Meetings start at 7:30 p.m.

This month’s program will feature a film about the threat to and the rescue of the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, the smallest sea turtle.

Free entrance and parking! Learn more at www.tortoise.org.

FREE OIL FILTER IN EXCHANGE FOR USED OIL FILTER

The public is invited to bring its used motor oil (up to five gallons) and used oil filters for recycling. Receive one free new oil filter by bringing in a used oil filter. Recycling motor oil and filters helps our environment and keeps our water clean.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 800 E. Valley Blvd. in Alhambra.

‘SOUL’ SCREENING PLANNED

The Balcony of LA will continue its Movie Night in CV Park on Saturday, June 25 with the screening of “Soul” (Pixar). The most recent screening, “Peter Rabbit,” held on Saturday, June 11, was attended by nearly 400 locals.

The free movie screenings will continue every other week, all summer long, and movies are family-friendly and open to all. The screen is 30 feet tall and, according organizers, the sound system “rocks.”

Looking ahead, on July 29, “Jurassic Park” (1993) will be shown.

Live music is supplied prior to the show courtesy of local musician Tony DiGiovanni. Food trucks and ice cream trucks are usually on-site.

Learn more at TheBalconyofLA.com; on Instagram @TheBalconyofLA.

JBHS PLANS 60th REUNION

Classmates from 60 years ago will reunite at the Burbank Elks Lodge at 2232 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank on Saturday, June 25. Twelve of the 116 attending are coming from out of state; three of those 12 come from as far as Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee. Others hail from Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Arizona.

To keep the costs for the reunion low, the committee placed the emphasis on “mixing & mingling.” Instead of a live band or DJ, handpicked tunes from the ’60s will provide background music. There will be wall displays to capture old times: sports highlights, elementary school class photos, Burbank: then & now, alumni memorabilia and lastly an “in memoriam” corner to honor the 102 students who have passed away.

Lincoln Elementary School boasts at having 18 Burroughs graduates who have known each other since kindergarten!

Prior to the reunion, on Friday evening, June 24 there will be a casual gathering of JBHS alumni at Bob’s Big Boy. On Sunday morning, June 26, the finale will be breakfast at the Hillside Café.

GLA CELEBRATES HEROES AND SCHOLARS

Glendale Latino Assn. is ready to recognize community leaders who emerged as local heroes over the past two years. Health care workers, essential workers, first responders, educators and more will be recognized for their commitment, dedication and professionalism. The GLA recognition will take place on Saturday, June 25 at 5 p.m. at the “Celebrate Comunidad: Scholarship and Community Awards” presentation at Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way in Glendale/Sparr Heights. Student scholarship recipients will also be recognized.

Tickets are $75 and include food and music; sponsorship opportunities available. To learn more, visit https://www.glendalelatinoassociation.com.

FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE HOSTS LISA LEWIS

On Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m., Flintridge Bookstore presents freelance journalist Lisa L. Lewis, author of the book “The Sleep-Deprived Teen: Why Our Teenagers Are So Tired and How Parents and Schools Can Help Them Thrive.” Lewis is joined by California State Senator (La Cañada Flintridge) Anthony J. Portantino whose opening remarks emphasize the critical importance of this issue. Bill 328, requiring healthy start times for schools, was introduced to the California State Senate by Portantino, passed in 2019, and was the first law of its kind in the nation. Lewis helped spark Bill 328.

“The Sleep-Deprived Teen” features the science of why sleep matters and how it changes during the teen years; an overview of how sleep affects mental health, athletic performance, academic success and more; specific, practical advice for helping teens get more (and better) sleep; an inside look at California’s new school-start-time law and how it’s expected to address teens’ sleep loss and enhance their health and well-being.

Flintridge Bookstore is located at 858 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. It is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is street parking as well as a lot behind the store off Beulah Drive. For more information, contact Gail Mishkin at gailm@flintridgebooks.com or call the store at (818) 790-0717.

LCWC HOLDING A SHOE DRIVE

Members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club will hold a shoe drive on Sunday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Clubhouse parking lot, 4004 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

In 2019 Club members came close to reaching their goal of collecting 1,000 pairs and hope to surpass that this year.

All are invited to drop off new or gently used shoes for the LCWC collection. All sorts of men’s, women’s, and children’s shoes are welcome! The Club is also in need of shipping boxes (preferably manageable sizes at about 12 x 18 x 9 or the size of a 10-ream case of copy paper) and shipping tape if anyone would like to donate some.

Since 2006, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries and all 50 of the United States, through disaster relief or supporting the homeless.

AFC ANNOUNCES 2022 NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

Until Sept. 1, the Arroyo & Foothills Conservancy is accepting entries of the best local photos, featuring natural surroundings and wild neighbors.

Entries may be submitted in any of the following categories: birds, landscapes & plants, mammals and other wildlife, people in nature. A category for young photographers is available for submissions in any of the above five subject matter categories submitted by photographers aged 13-17.

Photo entries will be judged based on creativity, quality, originality, responsiveness to the prompt and overall impact. The AFC is looking for photos that showcase species, perspectives and settings unique to the local area (i.e. the greater Los Angeles area, and especially our arroyos and foothills).

To learn more or to enter, visit https://arroyosfoothills.org/photocontest.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.