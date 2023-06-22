Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On June 23, the Club’s guest speaker is Corrie Siegel of the Museum of Modern Art.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

GAMELAN MERDU KUMALA

Gamelan Merdu Kumala is an American gamelan which, according to the dictionary, is an Indonesian orchestra consisting of bowed stringed instruments, flutes, and a great variety of percussion instruments. A non-profit grassroots organization has formed in the Tujunga area founded in 2014 by the artistic director Hirotaka Inuzuka.

Balinese Gamelan Merdu Kumal rehearsals and workshops have resumed. Anyone wishing to view Balinese rehearsals, attend beginning classes, private lessons, dance lessons and workshops or want to come for a studio visit to learn more about this art contact Wendy at Wendya@ucla.edu or call (818) 951-8996 or visit website: https://merdukumala.wixsite.com/merdukumala.

BEVERLEE NELSON PRESENTS AT BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting today, Thursday morning, July 22 at 10 a.m. at the Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The program “Growing African Violet Trailers” will be presented by club member Beverlee Nelson. She will share growing tips and techniques, ingredients in the African violet potting soil, lighting and grooming. A discussion with questions and answers will follow.

There are raffle and silent auction tables. Refreshments are served and friendships are made. Guests are always welcome to attend the meetings to come and learn more about growing the African violet.

For more information phone (661) 940-3990 or reference the website: www.burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com.

HOLDEN AND DAVIES GUEST SPEAKERS AT DEM CLUB

The Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club is hosting an online Zoom meeting on Sunday afternoon, June 25, featuring guest speakers Chris Holden, Assemblymember representing La Cañada Flintridge, and Jenny Davies, MD, MPH, JD, Public and Environmental Health director for cafeteria culture who lives in Portland, Oregon.

Chris Holden (AD41) was first elected to the California State Assembly in 2012 and re-elected in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020. His district now stretches from La Cañada Flintridge to Upland, covering much of the San Gabriel foothills. He has declared his candidacy for Los Angeles County supervisor, District 5. Holden served almost 24 years as a Pasadena City councilmember and mayor. He was the youngest city councilmember at age 28 and only the second African American to serve as mayor. Throughout his years of public service, Holden has been a champion in creating jobs, preserving vital services, strengthening the economic vitality of the San Gabriel Valley and expanding the light rail.

Jenny Davies researches, writes and speaks about the need to think differently about plastic: a chemically and biologically active substance that poses an existential threat to the human species and to all the species on the planet. Her presentation is an entertaining, inspiring, fast-moving talk about the chemistry and biological activity of plastic, including the latest studies – all in lay person’s terms. Her presentation will provide answers to weighty questions such as what is plastic – really? How does it impact our health and the health of our planet? Why is it piling up all around us, and what can we do about it?

The Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club serves the Crescenta Valley and Sunland-Tujunga. The meeting is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., open to anyone and is free of charge. Log-in information can be found on the Club’s website, ccdemclub.org.

CCLCF ANNOUNCES WEEK 4 CAMPS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is hosting a variety of camps at the Center June 26 – June 30.

ARTventure Island, Robotics Camp, Professor Egghead Engineering Camp and Flag Football Blitz Camp are just four of the camp experiences offered.

Camp Runamuk’s Week 4 theme is Under the Sea!

On June 25 is the Raku Ceramics Firing Workshop (limited spots available) and don’t forget that on Wednesday nights there’s belly dancing.

COMMUNITY TREE CARE DAY

The Sierra Club is hosting Community Tree Care Day on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers can enjoy the sunshine and outdoors while weeding and watering trees along the main corridor of Foothill Boulevard in Sunland-Tujunga. Participants will each get a free organic waste pail from LA Sanitation & Environment that can be used to compost food scraps to improve home gardening.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own work gloves and water containers.

No reservations are required – just show up at 9 a.m. at DIY Home Center parking lot, 6300 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga.

CASINO NIGHT CCLCF FUNDRAISER

The 10th Annual Casino Night Fundraiser, hosted by Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, has been rescheduled to July 29.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.